Cubs add spring split-squad games vs. White Sox to schedule

The Cubs announced Sunday that they would be adding a split-squad game against the White Sox to their Spring Training schedule.

They’ll play home-and-home, one game at Sloan Park, the other at the Sox’ spring home at Camelback Ranch. This will happen Thursday, March 17, one day before the previously-announced spring opener Friday, March 18 against the Giants at Scottsdale Stadium.

The two split squad games against the Sox will be seven-inning games and both start at 3:05 p.m. CT (1:05 p.m. Arizona time).

The Cubs also announced game times for the rest of the spring schedule. All the Sloan Park games will start at 3:05 p.m. CT (1:05 p.m. Arizona time), except April 2 vs. the Angels (2:05 p.m. CT, 12:05 p.m. Arizona time). The Cubs will play two night games during the spring. The Friday, March 18 game against the Giants will start at 9:05 p.m. CT (7:05 p.m. Arizona time), and Monday, March 28 against the Reds at Goodyear will begin at 8:05 p.m. CT (6:05 p.m. Arizona time).

Single game tickets for the Cubs revised 2022 Spring Training schedule will go on sale today at 2 p.m. CT (noon Arizona time) at www.sloanpark.com and in person at the Sloan Park Ticket Office. There is a limit of 14 tickets per game. If you have ticket or additional Spring Training questions, email mesa@cubs.com or call 480-668-0500 ext. 1.

If you’d prefer a calendar-style version of the updated spring schedule, here it is: