Outside The Confines: Hot stove! Hot stove! Hot stove!

Baseball is BACK. We know, we know, you’re sick of hearing it. Or maybe you’re not. I’m certainly not sick of saying it. After a dozen articles wondering “is today the day?” “will the lockout ever end?” “is baseball ever coming back?” it’s an absolute delight to get to write and share content that isn’t just about the lockout and the terms of the deal.

I grant you, there’s a LITTLE bit about the terms of the CBA in here, but it’s being warmed on all sides by the hottest of hot-stove news. Ever since the deal was finalized on Thursday night, fans have been watching with eager anticipation to see where the remaining free agents left unsigned in early December would land now that they were free to make deals.

It wasn’t an immediate explosion of deals, but we have seen a steady stream of signings over the weekend, not to mention a few trades in the mix as well. With those moves we’re starting to get a sense of which teams want a bite of those expanded playoff spots (the Twins) and which teams seem poised to coast through the season with a mighty “meh” (the Reds).

Let's take a look at some of the highlights of moves from over the weekend and provide some resources to keep you up to the minute with all the signings and news.

Now onto the rest of today’s links!

Here’s a cool bit of info: Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, resigned from the Angels over the lockout so he could keep communicating with Ohtani. He’s now hired back with the team since the lockout is over. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) March 13, 2022

Former big leaguer Jim Poole has been diagnosed with ALS, a disease that was once best known because of another MLBer, Lou Gehrig, shares Dan Connolly. (The Athletic subscription required)

Justin Verlander shares his feelings on being back at spring training after missing last season to recoup from Tommy John.

Uh, Steve, this isn’t necessarily something to brag about...

Mets owner Steve Cohen says he probably will go over the new $290 million CBT fourth threshold. Says having people call it the “Cohen tax” is better than having a bridge named after you. — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) March 13, 2022

Cohen’s comments are certainly making the rounds, and Mike McDaniel explores it a little more.

Meanwhile, in spite of the hubbub caused by the “Cohen Tax,” Stephanie Apstein highlights how grateful the Mets are to be back in action this week.

And to wrap this up on the best one-liner of the weekend...

Dusty Baker, out of context: "It's the first day I've had pants on since last October, last November." — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 13, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.