Outside The Confines: Hot stove! Hot stove! Hot stove!

Let’s get warm.

By Ashley MacLennan
Baseball is BACK. We know, we know, you’re sick of hearing it. Or maybe you’re not. I’m certainly not sick of saying it. After a dozen articles wondering “is today the day?” “will the lockout ever end?” “is baseball ever coming back?” it’s an absolute delight to get to write and share content that isn’t just about the lockout and the terms of the deal.

I grant you, there’s a LITTLE bit about the terms of the CBA in here, but it’s being warmed on all sides by the hottest of hot-stove news. Ever since the deal was finalized on Thursday night, fans have been watching with eager anticipation to see where the remaining free agents left unsigned in early December would land now that they were free to make deals.

It wasn’t an immediate explosion of deals, but we have seen a steady stream of signings over the weekend, not to mention a few trades in the mix as well. With those moves we’re starting to get a sense of which teams want a bite of those expanded playoff spots (the Twins) and which teams seem poised to coast through the season with a mighty “meh” (the Reds).

Let's take a look at some of the highlights of moves from over the weekend and provide some resources to keep you up to the minute with all the signings and news.

Now onto the rest of today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

