Nine Cubs spring games will be on 670 The Score

Earlier today, Marquee Sports Network announced they would be carrying 17 of the Cubs’ 21 spring games, with two others on MLB Network.

Now, with an announcement from the Cubs’ radio home, 670 The Score, we know that nine Cubs spring games will be available on local radio in Chicago:

March 19: Cubs vs. Padres, 2:55 p.m.

March 20: Cubs vs. Dodgers, 2:55 p.m.

March 26: Cubs vs. Padres, 3 p.m.

March 27: Cubs vs. Royals, 2:55 p.m.

March 30: Cubs vs. Mariners, 2:55 p.m.

April 2: Cubs vs. Angels, 1:55 p.m.

April 3: Cubs vs. Guardians, 7:55 p.m.

April 4: Cubs vs. White Sox, 2:55 p.m.

April 5: Cubs vs. Rangers, 1:30 p.m. (full pregame and postgame show)

The times listed are air times, with the game starting 10 minutes after air time, except for April 5, when the Cubs/Rangers game will begin 35 minutes after airtime at 2:05 p.m. CT.

These games should be available via MLB Audio through the MLB app or on your laptop or desktop computer. In previous springs, MLB Audio has been free for spring games. I do not know at this time whether that will be the case this year.

If there are audio broadcasts of other games I will post information in each day’s game preview.