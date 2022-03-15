Cub Tracks is shaping up

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

As the first official day of camp is set to begin, #Cubs fans are eager to see the team in action outside Sloan Park. #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/5hzhe1hFt6 — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) March 14, 2022

The market certainly is heating up, with good players moving from team to team in blockbuster deals and free agents signing on dotted lines. The Cubs have even gotten into it, a little. Jesse Chavez and Robel Garcia might not be superstars, but they are serviceable for the positions they are penciled into. Andrelton Simmons likewise.

We await developments.

“Our bullpen, I think it’s good. I’m not going to say it’s great, because we don’t have a lot of experience out of that. When we have experience, we can say we have a balance between the younger guys and the experienced guys. I think we need some more work in there, in the bullpen area. And I think they know, too.” — Willson Contreras.

On the mound Friday night in Scottsdale, AZ against SF! @Cubs — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 14, 2022

Kyle Hendricks throwing off the mound today at #Cubs camp. It’s a much shorter ramp up time for pitchers this year. pic.twitter.com/koya1tFCqM — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) March 14, 2022

Justin Steele v. Patrick Wisdom pic.twitter.com/M2zeWhHDe1 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 14, 2022

Frank Schwindel hitting tanks in BP: pic.twitter.com/lCv78ZkdOE — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 14, 2022

Which race will be the closest in the NL Central?



-- For the top.

-- For the bottom.

-- To build a Sportsbook.#Cubs #Brewers #stlcards #Pirates #Reds — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 14, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Roscoe Coughlin, Doc Casey, Dick Scott, Bob Locker, Bobby Bonds, Freddie Bynum, Jon Jay, Trayce Thompson. Also notable: Harold Baines HOF. Bonds should be in the Hall.

