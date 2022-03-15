 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks is shaping up

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. Everybody is in the best shape of their lives.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

The market certainly is heating up, with good players moving from team to team in blockbuster deals and free agents signing on dotted lines. The Cubs have even gotten into it, a little. Jesse Chavez and Robel Garcia might not be superstars, but they are serviceable for the positions they are penciled into. Andrelton Simmons likewise.

We await developments.

“Our bullpen, I think it’s good. I’m not going to say it’s great, because we don’t have a lot of experience out of that. When we have experience, we can say we have a balance between the younger guys and the experienced guys. I think we need some more work in there, in the bullpen area. And I think they know, too.” — Willson Contreras.

Cubs birthdays: Roscoe Coughlin, Doc Casey, Dick Scott, Bob Locker, Bobby Bonds, Freddie Bynum, Jon Jay, Trayce Thompson. Also notable: Harold Baines HOF. Bonds should be in the Hall.

