The Cubs ‘may be’ pursuing Anthony Rizzo

You’ve been looking for something to make a big splash for the Chicago Cubs.

Here’s something that might be just that:

The Chicago Cubs may be in contact with Anthony Rizzo and his agents tonight , Per source ✍ @hgomez27 — Mike Rodriguez | Univision (@mikedeportes) March 15, 2022

I don’t have to tell you how popular Rizzo is with Cubs fans. You know. He played parts of 10 seasons on the North Side and hit .272/.372/.489 in 1,308 games as a Cub, with 242 home runs. The home run total ranks sixth in franchise history.

How do I feel about this rumor? At the right price, sure, absolutely bring Rizzo back. He’s now 32 years old, has back trouble, isn’t quite the hitter he once was. But with the universal DH, the Cubs could use him primarily in that role while having Frank Schwindel still play first base. That would help Rizzo stay healthy.

It would certainly be a popular move with many fans who were unhappy that their World Series heroes were sold off last summer. Personally, I understood why that had to be done.

Right now? The Cubs could use a bat. On a short-term deal for the right amount of money, Rizzo could be a good signing. And, the Cubs will have Kevin Alcantara, acquired for Rizzo, in the big leagues in a few years.

Sure, why not. Get it done, Jed.