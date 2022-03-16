Baseball history unpacked, March 16

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also add a bit of world history, for perspective’s sake.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Walt Kinzie, Vic Keen, Ken O’Dea, Vern Olsen, Hobie Landrith, Hee-Seop Choi**. Also notable: Lloyd Waner HOF.

**Pictured.

Today in history:

597 BC - Babylonians capture Jerusalem, replace Jehoiachin with Zedekiah as king.

- Babylonians capture Jerusalem, replace Jehoiachin with Zedekiah as king. 1527 - Battle of Khanua: Mughal Emperor Babur defeats Rajput forces led by Rana Sanga consolidating Mughal power.

- Battle of Khanua: Mughal Emperor Babur defeats Rajput forces led by Rana Sanga consolidating Mughal power. 1827 - First US newspaper, “Freedom’s Journal” owned and operated by African Americans begins publishing in New York City.

- First US newspaper, “Freedom’s Journal” owned and operated by African Americans begins publishing in New York City. 1867 - First publication of an article by Joseph Lister outlining the discovery of antiseptic surgery, in “The Lancet”.

- First publication of an article by Joseph Lister outlining the discovery of antiseptic surgery, in “The Lancet”. 1882 - U.S. Senate ratifies the Geneva Convention of 1864, legitimatizing the International Red Cross and the American Red Cross.

- U.S. Senate ratifies the Geneva Convention of 1864, legitimatizing the International Red Cross and the American Red Cross. 1926 - Robert H. Goddard launches the first liquid-fueled rocket, goes 184’ (56 meters).

- Robert H. Goddard launches the first liquid-fueled rocket, goes 184’ (56 meters). 1972 - John Lennon and Yoko Ono are served with deportation papers.

