 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cubs sign lefthander Steven Brault

The former Pirate heads to the North Side.

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

You, the Cubs fan, wanted them to obtain more pitching.

And they have done so!

Steven Brault turns 30 next month. He’s had some success with the Pirates in parts of six seasons there, but missed most of 2021 with a lat injury. That’s not as bad as having an arm injury, and presuming it’s healed, Brault will likely get a shot at a rotation spot.

Even if he doesn’t make that, Brault could be useful as a multi-inning reliever. Over his career, though, he has been worse as a reliever (55 appearances, 5.22 ERA, 1.731 WHIP) than as a starter (4.58 ERA, 1.440 WHIP in 52 starts).

Also, the Cubs could press him into service as a National Anthem singer:

This signing has not been announced by the team yet. As is the case with the signings of Chris Martin and Seiya Suzuki, the signing of Brault will require a 40-man roster move. There are four 40-man candidates to get a 60-day IL placement: Adbert Alzolay, Miguel Amaya, David Bote and Codi Heuer.

As always, we await developments.

Poll

Steven Brault...

view results
  • 17%
    Yea!
    (53 votes)
  • 10%
    Nay!
    (31 votes)
  • 71%
    Meh
    (211 votes)
295 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...