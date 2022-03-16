Cubs sign lefthander Steven Brault

You, the Cubs fan, wanted them to obtain more pitching.

And they have done so!

Source: LHP Steven Brault is getting a Major League deal with the Cubs. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 16, 2022

Steven Brault turns 30 next month. He’s had some success with the Pirates in parts of six seasons there, but missed most of 2021 with a lat injury. That’s not as bad as having an arm injury, and presuming it’s healed, Brault will likely get a shot at a rotation spot.

Even if he doesn’t make that, Brault could be useful as a multi-inning reliever. Over his career, though, he has been worse as a reliever (55 appearances, 5.22 ERA, 1.731 WHIP) than as a starter (4.58 ERA, 1.440 WHIP in 52 starts).

Also, the Cubs could press him into service as a National Anthem singer:

This signing has not been announced by the team yet. As is the case with the signings of Chris Martin and Seiya Suzuki, the signing of Brault will require a 40-man roster move. There are four 40-man candidates to get a 60-day IL placement: Adbert Alzolay, Miguel Amaya, David Bote and Codi Heuer.

As always, we await developments.