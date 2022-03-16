Cubs sign righthanded reliever David Robertson

The Cubs continued signing pitchers Wednesday, as they announced the signing of reliever David Robertson. This one has been officially announced by the team.

Robertson was a successful closer for the Yankees and White Sox from 2014-17. Since then he’s had some tough times and also missed the entire 2020 season and most of 2021 after Tommy John surgery.

Last year with the Rays he posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.250 WHIP in 12 appearances which included his first (and to date, only) MLB start. Of course, that wasn’t really a start; he was used as an “opener” September 24 against the Marlins. He was pretty good in eight of the 12 outings, holding opponents scoreless in those, and overall walked just four and struck out 16 in 12 total innings. He also pitched four scoreless innings in a division series against the Red Sox last October.

Robertson is now 36 and isn’t what he once was, but if he’s now fully recovered from TJS he could probably close for a year while the Cubs figure out what to do with that role going forward.

There’s been no word yet on the contract money for Robertson, but I can’t imagine it’s much, given his age and injury history.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Codi Heuer was placed on the 60-day injured list. A reminder that when the Cubs announce the Chris Martin, Steven Brault and Seiya Suzuki signings, three more players will likely go to the 60-day. These three players are likely 60-day inhabitants, at least for a while: Adbert Alzolay, Miguel Amaya and David Bote.