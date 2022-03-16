Kris Bryant signs with the Rockies

Former Cub Kris Bryant, traded to the Giants last July, was never likely going to come back to the Chicago Cubs.

And today, he has a new team:

Third baseman Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a seven-year, $182 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 16, 2022

Bryant’s contract includes a full no trade clause #Rockies — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 16, 2022

So, clearly he wants to stay in Colorado. Then again, Nolan Arenado probably did as well, and so did Trevor Story. These comments are cogent in relation to the supposed Cubs offer a few years back, and his future:

Seven years, $182 million and a no-trade clause, according to reports. He got his money and then some. (Remember, that 2017 contract offer of ~$200 million included his arb years. He made $60 million from 2018-21.) — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) March 16, 2022

I wish KB well, as I always have. He should enjoy hitting blasts into the left field seats at Coors Field. Using baseball-reference’s “Neutralized Stats” system, if Bryant had had Coors Field as his home park for his career to date, he’d have hit .288/.388/.520 with 187 home runs. That compares favorably to his actual career numbers of .278/.376/.504 with 167 home runs.

If the Cubs had passed on drafting Bryant with the No. 2 overall pick in 2013, the Rockies would almost certainly have chosen him then. So, nine years later they get their man. And the player they did choose at No. 3 overall, Jon Gray, is now a Texas Ranger.

I’ve already said quite a bit about KB’s Cubs career in this article from last summer and I don’t think I can add anything to that. He’ll always be a Cubs World Series champion:

And, KB, we will see you soon! The Cubs host the Rockies for a spring game at Sloan Park a week from Friday, March 25 — and then the Cubs travel to Denver for a four-game set beginning Thursday, April 14. (Hoping for a warm Denver spring!)

All the best, Kris Bryant.