Cub Tracks hash and rehash?

Kyle Hendricks on if he’s going to miss hitting: “I wish I could say yes.” — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 14, 2022

So Seiya Suzuki, Chris Martin and Stephen Brault are Cubs now. Brault is probably in the mix for the fifth starter job, and at the very least is a lefty arm for the pen. Suzuki pushes Heyward to the bench, at least against left-handers, if not everyone. I’m not seeing the downside of that right now. Haha Brault could even DH in a pinch. David Robertson? Sure, why not try him.

Love Robertson as a darkhorse for saves.



Started throwing "cutter" at a 75% clip last year. Pitch is essentially a 4S fastball w/ carry & minimal run (think Greinke's/Glasnow's FB but 92 mph).



Slider is 82-mph sweeper, curve shape ++, 4S has flat approach angle. https://t.co/lRgZNvhspH — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) March 16, 2022

The Cubs mourn the passing of longtime radio reporter Craig Lynch, who covered the team for over 20 years.



Craig was a pleasure to work with and the Wrigley Field press box will not be the same without him. pic.twitter.com/LkKTV1TUpM — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 16, 2022

What a way to catch a @Cubs game @davidortiz and @Dempster46 check out the iconic Wrigley Field rooftops in a new episode of Big Papi's Places on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/WnVwK6O0vM — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) March 16, 2022

Three members of the starting rotation - Stroman, Miley and Hendricks - and hopefully Alzolay can join them soon! #cubs #ST2022 pic.twitter.com/ZEIf0RfpuR — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) March 16, 2022

"This is probably some of the best work I've done in my baseball career."



Watch more of @NickMadrigal_3's rehab process and why he feels it's made him a better player: https://t.co/StacLtlEeF pic.twitter.com/uF2Qi8ROph — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 15, 2022

An arm to watch this year: Cayne Ueckert. Had 1.45 ERA in 25 games last year, with 37 K in 31 IP between A+/AA. Here he is facing Madrigal. pic.twitter.com/nz3drM8eo1 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 16, 2022

Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ Ricketts family confirm they’ll make joint bid with billionaire Ken Griffin to buy Chelsea. “Tom Ricketts has been fishing around for a football team for years.”

Exclusive: The Ricketts family's decision to join forces with Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel Asset Management - and their decision to publicly confirm that they will table a bid for Chelsea FC this week - makes them a very serious contender. https://t.co/ZuwdujdVjR — Mark Kleinman (@MarkKleinmanSky) March 16, 2022

Andrew Baggarly (The Athletic {$}): California senator introduces bill that would limit minor-league contracts to 4 years. “Senate Bill 1248 would create the Minor League Baseball Players’ Bill of Rights, which seeks to guarantee better wages and fairer labor practices for California minor leaguers.

Cubs birthdays: Fred Pfeffer, Bill Gannon, Charlie Root, Hy Vandenberg, Hank Sauer, Jerry Tabb, Bill Mueller, Scott Downs,

