Cubs sign right-hander Robert Gsellman

The Cubs continued to add pitching as they added former Mets right-handed swingman Robert Gsellman.

Cubs stuff: As others have reported, SS Jonathan Villar has agreed to a one yr deal for 6 M…Daniel Norris will make 1.75 m with 2 mil in incentives after agreeing yesterday…And they’ve agreed on a deal with former Met righty P Robert Gsellman, per a source. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 17, 2022

There’s no word at this time on the terms or whether it is a major or minor league deal for Gsellman.

The 28-year-old Gsellman has spent his entire career with the Mets. He came up as a starter in 2016 and 2017 but has pitched mostly out of the bullpen since then, but he did make four starts in 2020 and one last year. Gsellman has also battled various injury problems over the past two years and has only thrown 42 2⁄ 3 innings since the start of the 2020 season. The Mets declined to tender Gsellman a contract shortly before the lockout began.

The Cubs also brought back right-handed pitcher Adrian Sampson on a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.

RHP Adrian Sampson has returned to the #Cubs as a non-roster invitee.



He was versatile for the Cubs last year and posted a 2.80 ERA in 10 games (five starts). — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 17, 2022

The Cubs were short on pitchers going into Spring Training with injuries to Codi Heuer and Adbert Alzolay, so these additions add to the possibilities that manager David Ross has to replace those missing innings.