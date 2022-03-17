 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cubs sign right-hander Robert Gsellman

The veteran right-handed swingman gives the Cubs more options. Also, Adrian Sampson returns on a minor league deal

By Josh Timmers
/ new
MLB: Game Two-New York Mets at Washington Nationals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Cubs continued to add pitching as they added former Mets right-handed swingman Robert Gsellman.

There’s no word at this time on the terms or whether it is a major or minor league deal for Gsellman.

The 28-year-old Gsellman has spent his entire career with the Mets. He came up as a starter in 2016 and 2017 but has pitched mostly out of the bullpen since then, but he did make four starts in 2020 and one last year. Gsellman has also battled various injury problems over the past two years and has only thrown 42 23 innings since the start of the 2020 season. The Mets declined to tender Gsellman a contract shortly before the lockout began.

The Cubs also brought back right-handed pitcher Adrian Sampson on a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.

The Cubs were short on pitchers going into Spring Training with injuries to Codi Heuer and Adbert Alzolay, so these additions add to the possibilities that manager David Ross has to replace those missing innings.

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...