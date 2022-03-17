 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cubs sign right-handed reliever Mychal Givens

The Cubs continue to add possibilities for the bullpen with the veteran right-hander.

By Josh Timmers
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The signings keep coming today as the Cubs have come to a one year deal with right-hander Mychal Givens.

Givens started last season with the Rockies, but was traded at the deadline to Cincinnati. As Jesse Rogers noted, he served as the Reds closer down the stretch and also closed games for the Orioles in 2018 and 2019. Between the Rockies and the Reds last year, Givens went 4-3 with a 3.35 ERA and eight saves over 51 innings. He struck out 54 batters and walked 27. He relies mainly on his fastball and changeup.

After spending his first 5½ seasons with the Orioles, the Cubs are now Givens’ third team in three years.

Earlier today, the Cubs announced that left-handed reliever Brad Wieck was added to the 60-day IL with an elbow strain, so there was clearly a need for more experienced pitching in the bullpen.

