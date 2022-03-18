Cubs vs. Giants at Scottsdale preview, Friday 3/18, 9:05 CT

There are a handful of Cubs regulars in tonight’s lineup. I would expect more Saturday afternoon in Mesa. Nelson Velazquez, the Arizona Fall League MVP, will make his Cubs spring debut. It’ll probably be a few days before we see Seiya Suzuki in the lineup.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner SS, Ortega CF, Schwindel 1B, Frazier LF, Gomes C, Vargas 2B, Deichmann RF, Velazquez DH, Machado 3B

Giants lineup:

Yastrzemski RF, Flores 1B, Krizan 2B, Bart C, Vosler 3B, Gonzalez LF, Davis CF, Tom DH, Dubon SS

Marcus Stroman will start for the Cubs tonight. At posting time the rest of the Cubs pitchers for tonight were not available.

Logan Webb will start for the Giants. SF relievers today: Luis Ortiz, Bryan Brickhouse, Raynel Espinal, Gray Fenter, Nick Avila, Luis Moreno, Patrick Ruotolo and Solomon Bates.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on NBC Sports Bay Area with the Giants announcers.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Giants site McCovey Chronicles. If you do go there to interact with Giants fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 9 p.m. CT and 10:30 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of threads for both games today since they start at the same time.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.