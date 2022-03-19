The 2022 Cubs by the numbers

As I do here every spring, I present to you a full numerical roster of all the players and coaches in Cubs spring camp. Also included are the Cubs’ retired numbers, so you can see the full numerical progression.
The full roster isn’t finalized yet — there are still some officially unannounced signings, noted below — but I thought I’d present this to you today, and when the signings listed below are announced I’ll update this article.
A few notes:
- Here is why Seiya Suzuki is wearing No. 27 instead of the No. 51 he wore in Japan:
Seiya Suzuki is wearing #27 because of Mike Trout.— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 18, 2022
Suzuki: “Mike Trout, I love you.” #Cubs
Those were the only words Suzuki spoke in English during the presser. If he could even come anywhere close to what Mike Trout is, that’d be a huge bonus for the Cubs.
- Marcus Stroman will become the first Cub to wear No. 0. He wore it with the Mets last year. There are actually quite a few MLB players who have worn that number, 31 in all. Here’s the complete list.
- Clint Frazier will become the first Cubs player to wear No. 77. It has been worn once in Cubs history by a coach, Eric Hinske, from 2014-17.
- Nick Madrigal becomes the first Cubs player to wear No. 1 since Terrance Gore in 2018. Since then it was worn by assistant hitting coach Terrmel Sledge in 2019 and 2020.
- You’ll note that numbers 9, 17, 34 and 44 have not been re-issued. I suspect they won’t be for a while, though none of them are likely to be permanently retired.
- Codi Heuer (No. 12) and Adbert Alzolay (No. 73) are on the 60-day injured list and not participating in camp, so I note them here but not in the list below.
- The following players have been reported to have been signed by the Cubs, but the deals have not been officially announced by the team so numbers have not yet been assigned: Jonathan Villar, Steven Brault, Mychal Givens, Robert Gsellman and Daniel Norris.
Here’s the entire list of players and coaches in camp (along with retired numbers). Non-roster players in italics.
0 Marcus Stroman
1 Nick Madrigal
2 Nico Hoerner
3 David Ross (manager)
4 Ildemaro Vargas
5 John Hicks
6 Greg Deichmann
7 Yan Gomes
8 Ian Happ
10 Ron Santo (retired)
11 P.J. Higgins
13 David Bote
14 Ernie Banks (retired)
15 Cory Abbott
16 Patrick Wisdom
18 Frank Schwindel
19 Andrelton Simmons
20 Wade Miley
22 Jason Heyward
23 Ryne Sandberg (retired)
26 Billy Williams (retired)
27 Seiya Suzuki
28 Kyle Hendricks
29 Andy Green (bench coach)
30 Alec Mills
31 Fergie Jenkins/Greg Maddux (retired)
32 Michael Hermosillo
33 Willie Harris (third base coach)
35 Justin Steele
36 Dixon Machado
37 David Robertson
38 Brad Wieck
39 Manuel Rodriguez
40 Willson Contreras
42 Jackie Robinson (retired by MLB)
43 Jesse Chavez
45 Tommy Nance
47 Harold Ramirez
50 Rowan Wick
51 Sergio Alcántara
52 Jonathan Holder
53 Daniel Moskos (assistant pitching coach)
54 Chris Young (bullpen coach)
55 Mike Napoli (first base coach)
56 Eric Yardley
57 Scott Effross
58 Chris Martin
59 Michael Rucker
61 Brailyn Marquez
62 Mark Leiter Jr.
63 Juan Cabreja (staff assistant)
65 Conner Menez
66 Rafael Ortega
67 Alfonso Rivas
68 Tommy Hottovy (pitching coach)
71 Keegan Thompson
74 Locke St. John
75 Miguel Amaya
76 Christopher Morel
77 Clint Frazier
78 Stephen Gonsalves
80 Alexander Canario
81 Craig Driver (game strategy/catching coach)
82 Johnny Washington (assistant hitting coach)
83 Andy Weber
84 Nelson Velázquez
85 Garrett Lloyd (bullpen catcher)
86 Alexander Vizcaino
87 Anderson Espinoza
88 Greg Brown (hitting coach)
90 Jonathan Mota (staff assistant)
91 Ben Leeper
92 Cayne Ueckert
93 Ethan Roberts
94 Brennen Davis
98 Chase Strumpf
