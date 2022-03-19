The 2022 Cubs by the numbers

As I do here every spring, I present to you a full numerical roster of all the players and coaches in Cubs spring camp. Also included are the Cubs’ retired numbers, so you can see the full numerical progression.

The full roster isn’t finalized yet — there are still some officially unannounced signings, noted below — but I thought I’d present this to you today, and when the signings listed below are announced I’ll update this article.

A few notes:

Here is why Seiya Suzuki is wearing No. 27 instead of the No. 51 he wore in Japan:

Seiya Suzuki is wearing #27 because of Mike Trout.



Suzuki: “Mike Trout, I love you.” #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 18, 2022

Those were the only words Suzuki spoke in English during the presser. If he could even come anywhere close to what Mike Trout is, that’d be a huge bonus for the Cubs.

Marcus Stroman will become the first Cub to wear No. 0. He wore it with the Mets last year. There are actually quite a few MLB players who have worn that number, 31 in all. Here’s the complete list.

Clint Frazier will become the first Cubs player to wear No. 77. It has been worn once in Cubs history by a coach, Eric Hinske, from 2014-17.

Nick Madrigal becomes the first Cubs player to wear No. 1 since Terrance Gore in 2018. Since then it was worn by assistant hitting coach Terrmel Sledge in 2019 and 2020.

You’ll note that numbers 9, 17, 34 and 44 have not been re-issued. I suspect they won’t be for a while, though none of them are likely to be permanently retired.

Codi Heuer (No. 12) and Adbert Alzolay (No. 73) are on the 60-day injured list and not participating in camp, so I note them here but not in the list below.

The following players have been reported to have been signed by the Cubs, but the deals have not been officially announced by the team so numbers have not yet been assigned: Jonathan Villar, Steven Brault, Mychal Givens, Robert Gsellman and Daniel Norris.

Here’s the entire list of players and coaches in camp (along with retired numbers). Non-roster players in italics.

0 Marcus Stroman

1 Nick Madrigal

2 Nico Hoerner

3 David Ross (manager)

4 Ildemaro Vargas

5 John Hicks

6 Greg Deichmann

7 Yan Gomes

8 Ian Happ

10 Ron Santo (retired)

11 P.J. Higgins

13 David Bote

14 Ernie Banks (retired)

15 Cory Abbott

16 Patrick Wisdom

18 Frank Schwindel

19 Andrelton Simmons

20 Wade Miley

22 Jason Heyward

23 Ryne Sandberg (retired)

26 Billy Williams (retired)

27 Seiya Suzuki

28 Kyle Hendricks

29 Andy Green (bench coach)

30 Alec Mills

31 Fergie Jenkins/Greg Maddux (retired)

32 Michael Hermosillo

33 Willie Harris (third base coach)

35 Justin Steele

36 Dixon Machado

37 David Robertson

38 Brad Wieck

39 Manuel Rodriguez

40 Willson Contreras

42 Jackie Robinson (retired by MLB)

43 Jesse Chavez

45 Tommy Nance

47 Harold Ramirez

50 Rowan Wick

51 Sergio Alcántara

52 Jonathan Holder

53 Daniel Moskos (assistant pitching coach)

54 Chris Young (bullpen coach)

55 Mike Napoli (first base coach)

56 Eric Yardley

57 Scott Effross

58 Chris Martin

59 Michael Rucker

61 Brailyn Marquez

62 Mark Leiter Jr.

63 Juan Cabreja (staff assistant)

65 Conner Menez

66 Rafael Ortega

67 Alfonso Rivas

68 Tommy Hottovy (pitching coach)

71 Keegan Thompson

74 Locke St. John

75 Miguel Amaya

76 Christopher Morel

77 Clint Frazier

78 Stephen Gonsalves

80 Alexander Canario

81 Craig Driver (game strategy/catching coach)

82 Johnny Washington (assistant hitting coach)

83 Andy Weber

84 Nelson Velázquez

85 Garrett Lloyd (bullpen catcher)

86 Alexander Vizcaino

87 Anderson Espinoza

88 Greg Brown (hitting coach)

90 Jonathan Mota (staff assistant)

91 Ben Leeper

92 Cayne Ueckert

93 Ethan Roberts

94 Brennen Davis

98 Chase Strumpf