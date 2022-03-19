 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks goes for the juggler

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. Apples, oranges, eggs, and chainsaws. Also, happy birthday, David Ross, Tommy Nance.

By Duane Pesice
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Well, we have a few games under our belts now. The first two featured ALL THE MINOR LEAGUERS and Friday night’s game featured new Cub Marcus Stroman on the hill. The younger Cubs lost the first two split-squad games but looked pretty decent doing it, and more of the senior Cubs played Friday against the Giants. Today they’ll face off against the Padres.

There are a lot of new players on hand. Roster jenga will be in the news for a minute, I suspect. It don’t mean a thing if it’s played in the spring.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views.

Cubs birthdays: Richie Ashburn HOF, Paul Smith, Garry Jestadt, David Ross, Tommy Nance.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.

