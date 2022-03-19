Cub Tracks goes for the juggler

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Well, we have a few games under our belts now. The first two featured ALL THE MINOR LEAGUERS and Friday night’s game featured new Cub Marcus Stroman on the hill. The younger Cubs lost the first two split-squad games but looked pretty decent doing it, and more of the senior Cubs played Friday against the Giants. Today they’ll face off against the Padres.

There are a lot of new players on hand. Roster jenga will be in the news for a minute, I suspect. It don’t mean a thing if it’s played in the spring.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views.

Collection of fine plays by the strong-shouldered Seiya Suzuki！

#Cubs pic.twitter.com/wCpLZ7sTbh — NPB Report｜ (@Npb_Report) March 18, 2022

Suzuki said Yu Darvish told him the city was great, the Cubs have a really great fan base and he’s going to love it. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 18, 2022

Nick Madrigal, who shares an agent with Seiya Suzuki, helped with the recruiting. He made these signs and sent them to the Japanese slugger.



Did it seal the deal?



Madrigal: “I don’t want to take all the credit but I think I had a big part to do with that. No, I’m just kidding.” pic.twitter.com/lsiq3uuAs4 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 18, 2022

New season, same mindset.



Watch Cubs top prospect @BrennenDavis__' journey through the minor league system as he prepares for the next step in his baseball career: https://t.co/c7Moyxd10U pic.twitter.com/RX3fOu84C1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 17, 2022

First BP blast here from Seiya Suzuki nearly cleared the beem in left-center at Sloan Park. pic.twitter.com/w153UwVAKm — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 18, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Richie Ashburn HOF, Paul Smith, Garry Jestadt, David Ross, Tommy Nance.

