Cubs vs. Padres at Mesa preview, Saturday 3/19, 3:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hermosillo LF, Contreras C, Heyward CF, Wisdom 3B, Rivas 1B, Alcántara SS, Davis RF, Canario DH, Weber 2B

Padres lineup:

Abrams 2B, Kim SS, Campusano DH, Thompson CF, Mazara RF, Rodriguez 1B, Caratini C, Liberato LF, Leyba 3B

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs today. The rest of the Cubs pitching list for today was not available at posting time.

Reiss Knehr will start for the Padres.

Also of interest for today’s game:

Umpires for #Padres (1-0) at #Cubs (1-2):

Bill Miller, Scott Barry, Cory Blaser, Chad Whitson (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 4:05 pm

Venue: Sloan Park — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) March 19, 2022

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on Bally Sports San Diego with the Padres announcers. And, the Cubs flagship radio station, 670 The Score, has their first 2022 spring broadcast today.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Padres site Gaslamp Ball. If you do go there to interact with Padres fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of threads for both games today since they start at the same time.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.