Cubs sign left-handed swingman Drew Smyly

The Cubs today signed 32-year-old left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly to a one-year, $5.25 million deal.

Smyly getting $5.25 mil with performance bonuses that can push that salary to $7.75 mil, per source. Hybrid guy. Can start or pitch long relief. https://t.co/6Q47cYb8V1 — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 19, 2022

Smyly pitched for the Braves last season, where he made 23 starts and six relief appearances. In 126 2⁄ 3 innings, Smyly went 11-4 with a 4.48 ERA. He struck out 117 batters and walked 41. He also pitched in relief for one game in the National League Championship Series and twice in the World Series as the Braves claimed their first World Series title sicne 1995.

If you see the picture above with Smyly in a Cubs uniform, you may wonder when Smyly pitched for the Cubs. Smyly actually signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Cubs before the 2018 season, even though he had undergone Tommy John surgery and had missed all of the 2017 season.

Smyly made $3 million rehabbing with the Cubs throughout the 2018 season, getting into one game at the end of the season for the South Bend Cubs. He pitched one inning and struck out all three batters he faced. However, that winter the Cubs decided to clear payroll after picking up the option on Cole Hamels, so they dealt Smyly to the Rangers to save the $7 mullion he was owed in 2019.

Smyly has not forgotten that time with the Cubs and clearly the Cubs have not forgotten about him.

Cubs traded Smyly after 2018 to Texas to clear payroll to pick up Cole Hamels’ option. The opportunity to pitch for Cubs — something he didn’t get to do after rehabbing with the club — appealed to Smyly. The lefty’s deal has incentives/bonuses built in for both starts and relief. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 19, 2022

So the Cubs add a left-hander who can provide depth in both the starting rotation and the bullpen in Smyly.