Cubs sign left-handed swingman Drew Smyly

It will be the second time in the Cubs organization for the lefty.

By Josh Timmers
Chicago Cubs Photo Day Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Cubs today signed 32-year-old left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly to a one-year, $5.25 million deal.

Smyly pitched for the Braves last season, where he made 23 starts and six relief appearances. In 126 23 innings, Smyly went 11-4 with a 4.48 ERA. He struck out 117 batters and walked 41. He also pitched in relief for one game in the National League Championship Series and twice in the World Series as the Braves claimed their first World Series title sicne 1995.

If you see the picture above with Smyly in a Cubs uniform, you may wonder when Smyly pitched for the Cubs. Smyly actually signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Cubs before the 2018 season, even though he had undergone Tommy John surgery and had missed all of the 2017 season.

Smyly made $3 million rehabbing with the Cubs throughout the 2018 season, getting into one game at the end of the season for the South Bend Cubs. He pitched one inning and struck out all three batters he faced. However, that winter the Cubs decided to clear payroll after picking up the option on Cole Hamels, so they dealt Smyly to the Rangers to save the $7 mullion he was owed in 2019.

Smyly has not forgotten that time with the Cubs and clearly the Cubs have not forgotten about him.

So the Cubs add a left-hander who can provide depth in both the starting rotation and the bullpen in Smyly.

