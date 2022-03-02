Baseball history unpacked, March 2

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also add a bit of world history, for perspective’s sake.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Charlie Bastian, William Fischer, Rip Wheeler, George Stueland, Butch Weis, Woody English, Mort Cooper, Pete Broberg, Leo Gomez*. Also notable: Moe Berg, Mel Ott HOF.

*Pictured.

Today in history:

1776 - American troops begin shelling the British in Boston.

- American troops begin shelling the British in Boston. 1791 - Long-distance communication speeds up with the unveiling of a semaphore machine in Paris.

- Long-distance communication speeds up with the unveiling of a semaphore machine in Paris. 1824 - Interstate commerce comes under federal (U.S.) control.

- Interstate commerce comes under federal (U.S.) control. 1836 - Republic of Texas declares independence from Mexico in Columbia.

- Republic of Texas declares independence from Mexico in Columbia. 1867 - US Congress creates the Department of Education.

- US Congress creates the Department of Education. 1888 - The Convention of Constantinople signed, guaranteeing free maritime passage through the Suez Canal during war and peace.

- The Convention of Constantinople signed, guaranteeing free maritime passage through the Suez Canal during war and peace. 1966 - BlackHawks right wing Bobby Hull becomes the NHL’s first two-time 50-goal scorer when he strikes in a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Stadium.

- BlackHawks right wing Bobby Hull becomes the NHL’s first two-time 50-goal scorer when he strikes in a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Stadium. 1969 - Boston center Phil Esposito becomes first player in NHL history to record 100 points in a season when he scores two 3rd-period goals in the Bruins’ 4-0 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins.

- Boston center Phil Esposito becomes first player in NHL history to record 100 points in a season when he scores two 3rd-period goals in the Bruins’ 4-0 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins. 1970 - Supreme Court ruled draft evaders can not be penalized after five years.

- Supreme Court ruled draft evaders can not be penalized after five years. 1974 - Grand jury concludes US President Richard Nixon is involved in Watergate cover-up.

- Grand jury concludes US President Richard Nixon is involved in Watergate cover-up. 1998 - Data sent from the Galileo spacecraft indicates that Jupiter’s moon Europa has a liquid ocean under a thick crust of ice.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!