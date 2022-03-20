Cubs vs. Dodgers at Glendale preview, Sunday 3/20, 3:05 CT

A bit of information about a few players:

Updates from Ross…



• Wade Miley a little behind. Says it’s a “veteran” program, as opposed to health related. Slated for bullpen session on Monday.

• Marquez, Ramirez still not in camp. No other specifics given. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 20, 2022

I’d guess that means Miley will start sometime around Thursday or Friday.

Uniform number notes:

Uniform numbers for new #Cubs:



Drew Smyly: 11

Jonathan Villar: 24

Daniel Norris: 49



P.J. Higgins, who was wearing 11, switches to 48.



Robel Garcia, reported earlier today to have signed with a NRI, is not yet listed — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) March 20, 2022

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Ortega CF, Hoerner SS, Schwindel 1B, Frazier DH, Gomes C, Velazquez LF, Vargas 2B, Machado 3B, Deichmann RF

Dodgers lineup:

Taylor DH, Turner 3B, Pollock LF, Smith C, Beaty 1B, McKinstry SS, Martin RF, Busch 2B, Outman CF

Alec Mills will start for the Cubs today.

Robbie Erlin will start for the Dodgers.

Also of interest:

Umpires for #Cubs (2-2) at #Dodgers (0-1):

Gabe Morales, Mark Ripperger, Ryan Blakney, Junior Valentine (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 4:05 pm

Venue: Camelback Ranch — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) March 20, 2022

