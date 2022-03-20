 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cubs vs. Dodgers at Glendale preview, Sunday 3/20, 3:05 CT

The Cubs head to the west Valley to face the Dodgers.

By Al Yellon
Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

A bit of information about a few players:

I’d guess that means Miley will start sometime around Thursday or Friday.

Uniform number notes:

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Ortega CF, Hoerner SS, Schwindel 1B, Frazier DH, Gomes C, Velazquez LF, Vargas 2B, Machado 3B, Deichmann RF

Dodgers lineup:

Taylor DH, Turner 3B, Pollock LF, Smith C, Beaty 1B, McKinstry SS, Martin RF, Busch 2B, Outman CF

Alec Mills will start for the Cubs today.

Robbie Erlin will start for the Dodgers.

Also of interest:

Today’s game is on MLB Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There’s also a radio broadcast today on 670 The Score.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Dodgers site True Blue LA. If you do go there to interact with Dodgers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of threads for both games today since they start at the same time.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.

