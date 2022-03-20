 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks’ spring surprise

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. The kids have a lot of cheek, and also pop in their bats, should they walk into one.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

It’s good to have baseball to talk about.

Justin Steele looked good in his two-inning stint.

Alfonso Rivas went oppo for one run and Alexander Canario almost had another.

Jesse Chavez gave up some hard contact in his outing. Brennen Davis bailed him out though.

There was more. Al will tell you all about it in his recap, if you didn’t see the game.

Cubs birthdays: Emil Geiss, Johnny Butler, Clyde Shoun, Jim Willis, Manny Alexander. Also notable: Joe McGinnity HOF.

Food for Thought:

