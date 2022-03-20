Cub Tracks’ spring surprise

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Fabulous powder blue uniforms on Stan Hack, Babe Dahlgren, Lou Novikoff, Bill Nicholson, Dom Dallessandro, Charlie Gilbert and Phil Cavarretta - Catalina Island, 1942. #SpringTraining #Cubs pic.twitter.com/fY9oQG0Q5S — Matt Dahlgren (@mattdahlgren12) March 18, 2022

It’s good to have baseball to talk about.

Justin Steele looked good in his two-inning stint.

Justin Steele, Wicked Breaking Ball. pic.twitter.com/FCzFzOUkiW — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 19, 2022

Alfonso Rivas went oppo for one run and Alexander Canario almost had another.

Alfonso Rivas flexing his muscles pic.twitter.com/cgbCKH5nzf — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 19, 2022

Jesse Chavez gave up some hard contact in his outing. Brennen Davis bailed him out though.

There was more. Al will tell you all about it in his recap, if you didn’t see the game.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments.

Marcus Stroman, K strut game is in Mid-Season Form.



[Never won a PitchingNinja K Strut title, somehow] pic.twitter.com/TYqGAidNYk — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 19, 2022

You want to talk about a stellar human? @BrennenDavis__ is the very definition. Be excited, #Cubs fans.



Covered Davis’ MVP performance at the 2021 #FuturesGame in Denver for @BaseballAmerica.https://t.co/Dnh2O88wOE https://t.co/HqCiiS5ukj — Emily Waldon (@EmilyCWaldon) March 19, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Emil Geiss, Johnny Butler, Clyde Shoun, Jim Willis, Manny Alexander. Also notable: Joe McGinnity HOF.

Food for Thought:

Drinking beer in the metaverse is exactly as wonderful as you think it'll be https://t.co/9D0aRR2TOC pic.twitter.com/sqGdavS2ml — Futurism (@futurism) March 18, 2022

Scientists Create RNA That Evolves on Its Own. This Could Be How Life on Earth Started https://t.co/ajwFSTfB63 — ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) March 18, 2022

“Quantum Hair” May Resolve Stephen Hawking’s Famous Black Hole Paradoxhttps://t.co/tybjB9GqxB pic.twitter.com/Wa8k7ue6ad — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 17, 2022

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.