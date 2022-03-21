Baseball history unpacked, March 21

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also add a bit of world history, for perspective’s sake.
Today in baseball history:
- 1921 - First baseman Gene Paulette is barred from organized baseball for life for taking part in throwing games. He played in 500 games with the New York Giants, St. Louis Browns and Philadelphia Phillies. (2)
- 1931 - The Chicago White Sox and the New York Giants become the first major league teams to meet in a night game. They collect 23 hits in a 10-inning exhibition game played at Buff Stadium in Houston, TX. (2)
- 1975 - Joe Medwick dies in Saint Petersburg, Florida, at the age of 63. As one of the feared hitters on the famed Gashouse Gang, Medwick clubbed 205 home runs and batted .324 over a 17-year career. Medwick gained election to the Hall of Fame in 1968. (2)
- 1977 - Mark Fidrych, the 1976 Rookie of the Year, rips the cartilage in his left knee and will undergo surgery 10 days later. The injury will effectively end the fabled career of the Bird. (1,2)
- 1978 - The San Diego Padres fire manager Alvin Dark, replacing him with pitching coach Roger Craig. Dark becomes the second manager ever fired during spring training. Phil Cavarretta, fired by the Chicago Cubs in 1954, was the other. (1,2)
- 1988 - Edd Roush dies in Bradenton, Florida, at the age of 94. A two-time National League batting champion and a .323 hitter over an 18-year career, Roush entered the Hall of Fame in 1962. (2)
- 2006 - Second baseman Alfonso Soriano** refuses to play the outfield for the Washington Nationals in what was supposed to be his first exhibition game with the team. General manager Jim Bowden says his biggest offseason acquisition could go on the disqualified list if he doesn’t agree to switch positions this week. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Oscar Bielaski, John Sullivan, Jim Hughes, Owen Friend, Tommy Davis, Len Church, Bill Plummer, Shawon Dunston.
**Pictured.
Today in history:
- 717 - Battle of Vincy fought in the Cambrai during Frankish Civil War; Charles Martel’s forces defeat those of King Chilperic II and his mayor Ragenfrid.
- 1188 - Accession to the throne of Japan by emperor Antoku.
- 1413 - Henry of Monmouth, Prince of Wales, becomes King Henry V of England.
- 1804 - Napoleonic Code adopted in France, stresses clearly written and accessible law.
- 1844 - The original date predicted by William Miller of Massachusetts for the return of Christ and the end of the world.
- 1871 - Journalist Henry Morton Stanley begins his famous expedition to Africa.
- 1935 - Persia is officially renamed Iran.
- 1955 - Brooklyn Bulletin ask Dodger fans not to call their team “Bums”.
- 1961 - The Beatles’ first appearance at the Cavern Club in Liverpool.
- 1963 - Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay is closed.
- 1965 - Martin Luther King Jr. begins march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
- 1984 - NFL owners passed the infamous anti-celebrating rule.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!
