Cubs vs. Reds at Mesa preview, Monday 3/21, 3:05 CT

LHP Brailyn Márquez has reported to #Cubs camp. He was delayed after testing positive for COVID and was symptomatic.



Márquez, who is vaccinated, says he's feeling good. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 21, 2022

That leaves Harold Ramirez as the only rostered player not in camp.

Cubs lineup:

Madrigal 2B, Contreras C, Heyward CF, Wisdom 3B, Rivas 1B, Hermosillo LF, Davis RF, Crook DH, Alcántara SS

Reds lineup:

Naquin RF, Moustakas 3B, Akiyama CF, Fraley LF, Moran 1B, Bauers DH, Lopez 2B, Knapp C, Hernandez SS

Keegan Thompson will start for the Cubs today. Cubs relievers today: Cory Abbott, Stephen Gonsalves, Jonathan Holder, Locke St. John and Eric Yardley.

Graham Ashcraft will start for the Reds. Other Reds pitchers: Philip Diehl, Hunter Greene, Ryan Hendrix, Reiver Sanmartin and Art Warren.

