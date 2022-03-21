Outside the Confines: He’s the king in the North

There were a lot of free agent signing since Friday. In fact, Michael Conforto appears to be the only big free agent yet to sign. Tommy Pham hasn’t signed either, if you consider him major.

Gelb writes:

The defense is going to be bad. Really bad. It’ll be the source of jokes and frustration and long nights. It will make some pitchers look worse than they are. It is how you, a Phillies fan, will be clowned on by your non-Phillies friends. If the Phillies can average more than five runs scored per game, something they have not done in a full season since 2009, it might just be something everyone laughs about. Maybe.

He’s Japan’s Julio Franco.

And finally, there was a heartwarming scene in yesterday’s Nationals/Astros game as the Nationals surprised Astros manager Dusty Baker by sending out his son, Nats minor leaguer Darren Baker, to take the lineup card out to the umpires. Darren also went 1 for 1 with the game-winning sac fly. Jessica Camerato and Jesse McTaggert also get Darren and Dusty’s reaction to the moment.

Here’s the actual video of the lineup exchange.

.@Nationals prospect Darren Baker presented his team's lineup with the opposing team's manager ... father Dusty Baker ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gkBqDXPnCn — MLB (@MLB) March 20, 2022

Yeah, baseball!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.