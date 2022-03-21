 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside the Confines: He’s the king in the North

Many free agents signed over the past three days, but none were more shocking than Carlos Correa signing with the Twins. And other news from around the league.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2021 World Series Game 6: Atlanta Braves v. Houston Astros Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

There were a lot of free agent signing since Friday. In fact, Michael Conforto appears to be the only big free agent yet to sign. Tommy Pham hasn’t signed either, if you consider him major.

Gelb writes:

The defense is going to be bad. Really bad. It’ll be the source of jokes and frustration and long nights. It will make some pitchers look worse than they are. It is how you, a Phillies fan, will be clowned on by your non-Phillies friends. If the Phillies can average more than five runs scored per game, something they have not done in a full season since 2009, it might just be something everyone laughs about. Maybe.

He’s Japan’s Julio Franco.

Here’s the actual video of the lineup exchange.

Yeah, baseball!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...