2022 MLB Draft Prep: Week 5 of college baseball

... and a look at some Cubs draft possibilities, both for this year and next.

By Tim Huwe
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Eyes on 1.7, the Cubs’ No. 1 pick

Second thoughts (Second round possibilities)

I dipped in a bit on Texas Tech at Iowa for some Adam Mazur (Hawkeyes pitcher, pronounced may-zure) activity. Touched for a lengthy leadoff home run, he pitched fairly well into the fourth. Eventually, some leaky defense and a high-end opponent wore him out. Mazur has the now seemingly regular 94-96 velocity with a putaway slider.

From the same game, Brandon Birdsell was better, with similar offerings, against a lesser offense.

Unwilling to put Jackson Holliday top 10, yet. However.

A Mason McRae special is a player whose measurable are rather good. Eric Brown from Coastal Carolina is among those being noticed.

Ian Ritchie is one of those in potential consideration for between the seventh pick and the Cubs’ 2nd pick.

Florida's Hunter Barco:

Afterburn (3rd Round or later)

In which round should the Cubs select Ben Joyce?

Poll

In which round should the Cubs select Ben Joyce?

view results
  • 25%
    1
    (1 vote)
  • 25%
    2
    (1 vote)
  • 25%
    3
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    4
    (0 votes)
  • 25%
    5 or later.
    (1 vote)
4 votes total

Fighting Irish closer.

A lefty reaching back for 95 in the 6th? Yes please, thank you.

Getting ideas for down-the-ticket.

The same pitcher getting roped.

For July 2023:

Another for next July.

Here’s the D1 baseball wrap of last week’s action.

