2022 MLB Draft Prep: Week 5 of college baseball

Eyes on 1.7, the Cubs’ No. 1 pick

Mazur up to 97, pitching at 94-95 early in the game looks out of gas in the 4th working more 91-93. Gets Jace Jung ⬇️

6-0 Red Raiders, Botm 4@d1baseball pic.twitter.com/yMaOoUB7x5 — David Seifert (@DSeifertD1PBR) March 19, 2022

Elijah Green is one of the most exciting athletes that scouts have seen come out of high school in



What makes his talent so rare?https://t.co/AZWy8uV0Nv pic.twitter.com/hA4iYQeEFn — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 18, 2022

Second thoughts (Second round possibilities)

I dipped in a bit on Texas Tech at Iowa for some Adam Mazur (Hawkeyes pitcher, pronounced may-zure) activity. Touched for a lengthy leadoff home run, he pitched fairly well into the fourth. Eventually, some leaky defense and a high-end opponent wore him out. Mazur has the now seemingly regular 94-96 velocity with a putaway slider.

From the same game, Brandon Birdsell was better, with similar offerings, against a lesser offense.

One of the top pitching matchups today has Brandon Birdsell @TTU_Baseball vs Adam Mazur @UIBaseball Birdsell showing the best command I've ever seen from him. Pounding knees at 94 95, up to 98. Puts on the big freeze with 85 slider here ⬇️

Raiders 3, Hawks 0. End 3.@d1baseball pic.twitter.com/yGoeqQpccs — David Seifert (@DSeifertD1PBR) March 19, 2022

Unwilling to put Jackson Holliday top 10, yet. However.

Stillwater, Okla. SS Jackson Holliday has seen his stock surge in recent weeks, and it may continue to climb as he's torn the cover off the ball this week in Arizona. He is noticeably more physical than last summer, and the bat speed is really ticking up. No. 17 at @ProspectsLive pic.twitter.com/gfSOZltSGj — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) March 17, 2022

A Mason McRae special is a player whose measurable are rather good. Eric Brown from Coastal Carolina is among those being noticed.

Here’s the Sweeney of this years draft; Coastal’s Eric Brown. The set-up is weird, but who cares because he performs.



The swing decisions are legit and he has really good bat-to-ball. He’s pretty much good at every quantifiable skillset. pic.twitter.com/CrpUkFMZcs — (@mason_mcrae) March 18, 2022

Ian Ritchie is one of those in potential consideration for between the seventh pick and the Cubs’ 2nd pick.

Absolutely electric stuff with command from ‘22 RHP JR Ritchie (Bainbridge/@UCLABaseball) in the 1st



Struck out the side sitting 95-96 & bumped 97 with the FB. Last pitch here is a + SL at 85@prepbaseball | @ShooterHunt | @NathanRode | @DSeifertD1PBR #MLBdraft pic.twitter.com/YH6iW99V7B — Dan Jurik (@PBR_DanJurik) March 18, 2022

Florida's Hunter Barco:

Afterburn (3rd Round or later)

In which round should the Cubs select Ben Joyce?

Facing Ben Joyce...an At Bat from Hell.



102mph, 103mph & 104mph Fastballs.

91mph Changeup.

102mph Fastball (for the K). pic.twitter.com/PCtnTEtU5G — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 20, 2022

Fighting Irish closer.

He ended up giving up the Bianco bomb, but still a lot to like about Notre Dame’s Jack Brannigan. Starting 3B, hit an oppo gap nuke early, then worked 94-97 on the bump in the cold and did so super easily. Pro projection on the mound. #PGDraft @vcervinoPG @B_Sakowski_PG pic.twitter.com/d6agqK7KHp — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) March 19, 2022

A lefty reaching back for 95 in the 6th? Yes please, thank you.

Here’s an extended look at Smeltz, who was good overall today. FB found a few barrels, was reaching back for 94-95 in the 6th when he needed it. Has a lot of traits, mid-Day 2 type of follow as a 4YR guy, has a chance to start in pro ball too. @PurdueBaseball #PGDraft https://t.co/qXGHFp8ANJ pic.twitter.com/djfiNQ0XZL — Brian Sakowski (@B_Sakowski_PG) March 18, 2022

Carson Palmquist becomes the first Hurricane since Chris McMahon on Feb. 29, 2020 vs. Towson to strike out 10 batters!



: https://t.co/lEWVmuBse3 pic.twitter.com/aK2jDNKvRk — Canes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 19, 2022

last year Salvador Perez hit a 448-foot oppo HR that prompted me to look up the farthest oppo HRs of the Statcast Era



this blast by Oklahoma State's Nolan McLean (who whiffs a ton but has legit 80-grade power) was apparently 472 feet. that is RIDICULOUSpic.twitter.com/rqfz4YvoBu https://t.co/3MWpTpgBvJ — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 19, 2022

Getting ideas for down-the-ticket.

Brandon Neeck (LHP) on the mound for @UVABaseball. He’s #285 on the @ProspectsLive top 400 for the 2022 MLB Draft. FB has been around 88-91 mph. Relies heavily on his FB and SL. Has good command of both. SL sweeps across the zone. He gets BC’s Cameron Leary to pop out on here. pic.twitter.com/STdiMc8mBD — Jared Perkins (@JaredCP1) March 20, 2022

The same pitcher getting roped.

Wowee. @BCBirdBall’s Luke Gold got all of this one off of Brandon Neeck. He’s #80 on @ProspectsLive Top 400 for the 2022 MLB Draft. His bat is loud. Like what I see at the plate. Showed great discipline to work the count in this AB. Doesn’t chase. Great feel for the strike zone. pic.twitter.com/AbOCcWI2r5 — Jared Perkins (@JaredCP1) March 20, 2022

For July 2023:

Source: Illinois prep 3B/OF George Wolkow (South Carolina commit) has reclassified to the 2023 draft class.



The 6'7 slugger has huge power from the left side, has performed well in games, and projects for the top two rounds, though still plenty of time for scouts to evaluate. https://t.co/M7OKIiq7IP — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 19, 2022

Another for next July.

2 HRs in one inning @B_Wilkes25

Second career multi-HR game @BrendanTinsman pic.twitter.com/HHd04gn18T — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) March 20, 2022

Here’s the D1 baseball wrap of last week’s action.