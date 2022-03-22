Cubs vs. Mariners at Peoria preview, Tuesday 3/22, 3:10 CT

Here’s some good news:

Brennen Davis' X-ray on his right knee was negative, Ross says.



Ross added that Davis said he thought he'd be more sore than he is today, which is another good sign. Davis is day-to-day with a right knee contusion. #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 22, 2022

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Ortega CF, Hoerner SS, Gomes C, Frazier LF, Rivas 1B, Vargas 2B, Machado 3B, Hermosillo DH, Caissie RF

Mariners lineup:

Toro 2B, Rodriguez CF, Suarez 3B, Raleigh C, Murphy DH, Trammell LF, White 1B, Souza RF, Moore SS

Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs today. Cubs relievers today: Ben Leeper, Ethan Roberts and Michael Rucker.

Robbie Ray will start for the Mariners.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network (with the Mariners broadcast team). It’s also on MLB.TV as one of the “Free Games of the Day” so everyone can watch (you do have to be logged in with a MLB.com account). There is an audio broadcast with the Mariners radio crew, also available over the air in the Seattle area via KIRO 710.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Mariners site Lookout Landing. If you do go there to interact with Mariners fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3:05 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of threads for both games today since they start at the same time.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

