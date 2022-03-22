Cub Tracks goes ape

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 21, 2022
Final: #Cubs 3, Reds 2. #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/5h7CqkLDoe
Add Wade Miley to the growing list of former #Reds to speak out against team ownership.— MLB News Network ® (@newsnetworkmlb) March 21, 2022
Monday afternoon, the Cubs played the Reds at Sloan, and looked pretty good doing it. They prevailed in a well-played game in front of a nearly-full house. Details in Al’s recap.
“You also create brothers for life.”@D_Ross3 knows that @Cubs brotherhood runs deep. pic.twitter.com/gjkUL6hC65— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) March 20, 2022
Today's Nick Madrigal's spring debut with the #Cubs. He said it feels like a playoff game to him. First time back after season ending surgery and playing for a new team.— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) March 21, 2022
A couple recent additions squaring off in live BP. Martin vs. Villar. pic.twitter.com/pd9rdwguVl— Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 21, 2022
Wade Miley threw around 30 pitches in a bullpen session today. He is slow-playing his build-up to the season due to the lockout impacting his usual pre-spring routine. pic.twitter.com/NPVg6AjlX0— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 21, 2022
Daily Suzuki content:— Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 21, 2022
Seiya Suzuki takes BP on Field 1. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/TEzYnsuwvM
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs legends and HOFers return to spring training : ‘Nothing better than that’. “Health and safety protocols at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic had limited the personnel allowed at 2020 summer camp and 2021 spring training.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): The Cubs made their pitch to free agents, trying to build a staff for whatever this season brings. “It’s good to feel wanted in this game,” Daniel Norris said.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ big roster question of Spring Training: Who are these guys? “... the Cubs added eight big-league players in eight days.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): A shorter spring schedule means tough decisions for the Chicago Cubs in figuring out their opening rotation. “The top three rotation spots are locked in with Kyle Hendricks, Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley.” Maddie Lee had similar thoughts. Andy Martinez also addresses this issue.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Here’s how Cubs’ rotation is shaking out. “The key to all of this will be remaining flexible...”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Report: Cubs prospect Márquez had myocarditis in ‘21. “The 23-year-old said he’s vaccinated and is feeling good now.” Evan Altman amplifies.
“When the heart issue popped up, it wasn’t something that went through my mind that it was going to be career-ending,” Márquez told the Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro. “But definitely as the process kept going, I made sure to pay attention to it, that it could be something and to make sure that we took care of it.”
Tell us you're new here without telling us you're new here. #DontTestWilly pic.twitter.com/zFebRfR3Yp— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 21, 2022
- Bruce Levine (670 the Score*): Willson Contreras understands he could soon be an ex-Cub. “... he’s in the final season of his contract and isn’t engaged in extension discussions.” The Yankees and the Padres are or were interested, says Brett Taylor. Jake Misener agrees.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Carlos Correa to the Twins? The factors that went into the Cubs’ shortstop decisions. “The Cubs valued the draft pick they would have to give up in order to sign Correa — and the corresponding money they would lose in their pools for draft bonuses and international signings — at around $20 million.” (see also Michael Conforto).
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs’ valuation of QO compensation losses helps explain offseason strategy. “... the Cubs are still sitting there with a glut of players on the 40-man roster and not much time to figure things out.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Why Bryant might get Hall pass with Rox deal.
Cubs announce that OF Brennen Davis is "day to day" with what is being described as a right knee contusion.— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 21, 2022
Jim Deshaies is awesome.— Jeff Agrest (@jeffreya22) March 21, 2022
On Marquee broadcast, Pat Hughes says the Reds were the first team to pay baseball players back in the 1870s.
JD retorts: "Now they don't wanna pay anybody!"#Cubs
