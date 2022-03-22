Cub Tracks goes ape

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

A lot of our content these days comes via tweet. Cub Tracks makes it our business to follow the best AND the worst, and filch the finest pieces. You’re welcome? Sorry if it makes the page looks like a late-90s GeoCities site. I don’t know how to embed midi to play automatically on this platform, or I probably would. I work with midi extensively for another of my side-hustles.

Add Wade Miley to the growing list of former #Reds to speak out against team ownership. — MLB News Network ®  (@newsnetworkmlb) March 21, 2022

Monday afternoon, the Cubs played the Reds at Sloan, and looked pretty good doing it. They prevailed in a well-played game in front of a nearly-full house. Details in Al’s recap.

Today's Nick Madrigal's spring debut with the #Cubs. He said it feels like a playoff game to him. First time back after season ending surgery and playing for a new team. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) March 21, 2022

A couple recent additions squaring off in live BP. Martin vs. Villar. pic.twitter.com/pd9rdwguVl — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 21, 2022

Wade Miley threw around 30 pitches in a bullpen session today. He is slow-playing his build-up to the season due to the lockout impacting his usual pre-spring routine. pic.twitter.com/NPVg6AjlX0 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 21, 2022

Daily Suzuki content:



Seiya Suzuki takes BP on Field 1. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/TEzYnsuwvM — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 21, 2022

“When the heart issue popped up, it wasn’t something that went through my mind that it was going to be career-ending,” Márquez told the Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro. “But definitely as the process kept going, I made sure to pay attention to it, that it could be something and to make sure that we took care of it.”

Tell us you're new here without telling us you're new here. #DontTestWilly pic.twitter.com/zFebRfR3Yp — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 21, 2022

Cubs announce that OF Brennen Davis is "day to day" with what is being described as a right knee contusion. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 21, 2022

Jim Deshaies is awesome.

On Marquee broadcast, Pat Hughes says the Reds were the first team to pay baseball players back in the 1870s.

JD retorts: "Now they don't wanna pay anybody!"#Cubs — Jeff Agrest (@jeffreya22) March 21, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Bill McClellan, Al Schroll, Gene Oliver, Dick Ellsworth, Glenallen Hill, Joe Smith, Dexter Fowler.

