 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks goes ape

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. Lancelot Link says today’s subject is a secret. Rache!

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Typing Chimpanzee Photo by Found Image Holdings/Corbis via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

A lot of our content these days comes via tweet. Cub Tracks makes it our business to follow the best AND the worst, and filch the finest pieces. You’re welcome? Sorry if it makes the page looks like a late-90s GeoCities site. I don’t know how to embed midi to play automatically on this platform, or I probably would. I work with midi extensively for another of my side-hustles.

Monday afternoon, the Cubs played the Reds at Sloan, and looked pretty good doing it. They prevailed in a well-played game in front of a nearly-full house. Details in Al’s recap.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments.

“When the heart issue popped up, it wasn’t something that went through my mind that it was going to be career-ending,” Márquez told the Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro. “But definitely as the process kept going, I made sure to pay attention to it, that it could be something and to make sure that we took care of it.”

Cubs birthdays: Bill McClellan, Al Schroll, Gene Oliver, Dick Ellsworth, Glenallen Hill, Joe Smith, Dexter Fowler.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...