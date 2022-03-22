Cubs announce 2022 promotional schedule

With Opening Day just a couple of weeks away, the Cubs announced their 2022 schedule of promotional giveaways.

There are five bobblehead days, all on Saturdays:

Saturday, May 7: David Ross bobblehead

Saturday, May 21: Patrick Wisdom bobblehead

Saturday, August 6: Nick Madrigal bobblehead

Saturday, September 10: Nico Hoerner bobblehead

Saturday, September 17: Marcus Stroman bobblehead

The Cubs say that you will also have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win an additional prize through a QR code located on the bobblehead box. QR codes will be included on all bobbleheads except for the David Ross bobblehead and the additional prize will be communicated to fans ahead of each game.

The Cubs will also continue the popular “Bud Fridays” giveaways in the bleachers this year with six “best of” bleacher giveaways including an assortment of hats, shirts and a fanny pack, all of which feature a retro neon thematic. The first 5,000 fans in the bleachers who are 21 years of age or older are eligible to receive these promotional items.

There will be 12 other gate giveaways this regular season such as a Knit Glove Koozie, 1984 Replica Jersey, Shoulder Cooler, Clear Travel Bag and more. The first 10,000 fans are eligible to receive these gate giveaways.

I’ve written in the past that I’d have liked to see this 10,000 figure increased. Most teams give away at least 20,000 promo items and the Dodgers, who lead MLB in attendance every year, generally give promos to as many as 40,000 people. Limiting the promos to 10,000 has in the past created bottlenecks at gates and crowd control issues.

I’ll keep trying.

There are also seven “theme nights” this year, as follows. They will happen with associated promo items:

Sunday, April 24: Ozark Day

Monday, May 30: WWE Day

Sunday, June 19: Stranger Things® Day

Tuesday, June 28: Shark Week Night

Monday, August 8: Star Wars Night

Friday, August 19: Top Gun Day

Sunday, September 18: Sesame Street Day

Lastly, Monday, April 18 will be the annual Jackie Robinson Day (since the Cubs are on the road on April 15, when most teams will honor Robinson), and there will be over 30 Special Ticket Offers for various dates this season, including college nights, Teacher Appreciation Night, Health Care Appreciation Night, Hispanic Heritage Day, HBCU Day and more. Each Special Ticket Offer includes a ticket to the selected game and a promotional item specific to that Special Ticket Offer or a donation to charity.

You can see the entire 2022 Cubs promo schedule here.