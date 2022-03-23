Baseball history unpacked, March 23

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also add a bit of world history, for perspective’s sake.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Peaches Graham, Cy Slapnicka, Johnny Moore, Pat Bourque, Mike Remlinger, Joel Peralta**.

**Pictured.

Today in history:

1066 - 18th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

- 18th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet. 1708 - Pretender to the English throne James III attempts to land at Firth of Forth, Scotland, but is turned away by the British Royal Navy.

- Pretender to the English throne James III attempts to land at Firth of Forth, Scotland, but is turned away by the British Royal Navy. 1775 - Patrick Henry proclaims “Give me liberty or give me death” in speech in favor of Virginian troops joining US Revolutionary war.

- Patrick Henry proclaims “Give me liberty or give me death” in speech in favor of Virginian troops joining US Revolutionary war. 1840 - Draper takes 1st successful photo of the Moon (daguerreotype).

- Draper takes 1st successful photo of the Moon (daguerreotype). 1901 - Dame Nellie Melba reveals secret of her now famous toast.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!