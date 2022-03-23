Outside The Confines: Old friends in new clothes

Sometimes you just assume you’re going to see a certain player wear the same uniform for their whole career. It rarely happens anymore these days, but it still feels very strange the first time we see familiar faces in unfamiliar uniforms. This past week we saw Kyle Schwarber don Phillies red; Freddie Freeman put on that classic Dodger Blue (and further evidence how good he would have looked in a Cubs uniform, just saying), and Carlos Correa’s Twins signing means he’ll soon be spotted in their red, navy, and white combo.

It’s a part of every spring training, but in never ceases to be weird, like seeing someone’s bad Twitter photoshop come to life.

You’ll get to see some of those new uniforms below, along with the rest of today’s links!

Those mesh-back caps aren’t only silly-looking, they’re also dangerous if you happen to be bald...

Source: rosters almost certain to expand from 26 to 28 for most of April. No restriction on how many pitchers can be active in that period. Not finalized yet. But this is the plan right now. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 22, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.