Cubs officially sign right-hander Mychal Givens

It was reported last week and now it is official: The Cubs signed right-handed reliever Mychal Givens to a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2023. In a related move, the Cubs designated infielder Sergio Alcántara for assignment.

The 31-year-old Givens has a career record of 25-20 with a 3.41 ERA and 29 saves. Givens was a second-round pick for the Orioles in 2009 and made his major-league debut with Baltimore in 2015. He was traded to Colorado in August of 2020 and pitched there until July of 2021, when he was traded to the Reds. He unofficially took over closing duties with the Reds last year as he recorded eight saves down the stretch with Cincinnati, which tied him for the team lead in 2022.

Between the Rockies and the Reds last season, Givens went 4-3 with a 3.35 ERA. He pitched 51 innings and struck out 54 batters while walking 27.

Over the course of his career, Givens has been especially strong against right-handed hitting, holding them to a career .194 average.

Givens is also a very durable pitcher as he has made at least 50 appearances in every season since 2015—except for shortened 2020 season, of course.

To make room for Givens, the Cubs designated Alcántara for assignment. Last year in 89 games with the Cubs, Alcántara hit .205/.303/.327 with five home runs and 17 runs batted in. Alcántara also stole three bases in three attempts and provided strong defense at shortstop and second base.