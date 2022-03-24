Cubs vs. Angels at Tempe preview, Thursday 3/24, 3:10 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Ortega CF, Simmons DH, Wisdom 3B, Gomes C, Rivas 1B, Hermosillo LF, Machado 2B, Deichmann RF, Weber SS

Angels lineup:

Ohtani DH, Duffy 2B, Rendon 3B, Walsh 1B, Upton LF, Marsh CF, Adell RF, Fletcher SS, Wallach C

That’s a lot of the Angels’ Opening Day starters, the main one missing is Mike Trout. Old friend alert: That’s Matt Duffy playing second base for them today.

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs today. Cubs relievers today: Jonathan Holder, Chris Martin (spring debut), Manuel Rodriguez (spring debut), Adrian Sampson (spring debut), Locke St. John.

Michael Lorenzen, the former Red, will start for the Angels. Angels relievers: Jhonathan Diaz, Brian Moran, Andrew Wantz, Zack Weiss.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network (it will be the Angels TV feed). Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There will also be an audio broadcast with the Angels announcers, which can be heard over the air in the Los Angeles metro area on KLAA 830.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Angels site Halos Heaven. If you do go there to interact with Angels fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3:05 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of threads for both games today since they start at the same time.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.