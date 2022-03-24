Cub Tracks’ vive la difference-makers?

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Seiya Suzuki is supposed to start Friday against the Rockies and Kris Bryant. Willson Contreras still hasn’t been extended. Still no news about Frank Schwindel’s injury. The Ricketts family is facing serious pushback in their Chelsea bid.

#Cubs sign RHP Mychal Givens to a one-year major league contract with a mutual option for 2023. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Sergio Alcántara was designated for assignment. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) March 23, 2022

Marcus Stroman: "I truly believe Hendricks should be the Opening Day [starter] just because of his career, how unbelievable he’s been in the playoffs. His resume speaks for itself. He’s the guy who should be handed the ball each and every Opening Day as long as he’s here.” — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) March 23, 2022

