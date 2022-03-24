Cub Tracks’ vive la difference-makers?

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 23, 2022
Final: #Cubs 5, A's 4. #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/KEUWSFp4k4
Seiya Suzuki is supposed to start Friday against the Rockies and Kris Bryant. Willson Contreras still hasn’t been extended. Still no news about Frank Schwindel’s injury. The Ricketts family is facing serious pushback in their Chelsea bid.
#Cubs new slogan for 2022#ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/WDNVaymbRr— Windy City Baseball (@CubWindyCity) March 23, 2022
#Cubs sign RHP Mychal Givens to a one-year major league contract with a mutual option for 2023. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Sergio Alcántara was designated for assignment.— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) March 23, 2022
Marcus Stroman: "I truly believe Hendricks should be the Opening Day [starter] just because of his career, how unbelievable he’s been in the playoffs. His resume speaks for itself. He’s the guy who should be handed the ball each and every Opening Day as long as he’s here.”— Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) March 23, 2022
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): How newly revealed rules changes help Cubs playoff chances. “That’s right. We’re saying there’s a chance.”
- Logan Whaley (Cubbies Crib*): Uncertainty will bring intrigue to the starting rotation. “Sure, a lot of starting talent is gone, but therein lies the intrigue...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Willson Contreras not distracted by unsettled contract. “I’m not focused on the arbitration case. I’m focused on winning [with the Cubs]. I’m focused on competing on the field with my teammates. I’m focused on being the best that I can be for them.” Patrick Mooney addresses this {$}. Tony Andracki has thoughts as well.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs sign all pre-arb guys, including Hoerner, Madrigal. “It puts everyone on the roster under contract for 2022 outside of catcher Willson Contreras.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Making the case for Alfonso Rivas grabbing a roster spot. “This guy has pretty much been on a tear his entire career.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Clint Frazier on 2nd concussion: ‘I kept things to myself’. “I knew what would happen if I didn’t play,” he said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Seiya Suzuki will debut on Friday. “I cannot wait to see Suzuki in action...” Jesse Sanchez has more and some words about Rafael Ortega.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Kosuke Fukudome — still playing in Japan at age 44 — says Chicago Cubs fans ‘will love to see’ Seiya Suzuki play. “He is one of the best all-around players I’ve ever seen (in NPB),” Fukudome said.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): The Cubs have the fourth most “Quality” prospects in MLB (and another new No. 2). “Another day, another new take on the second best prospect in the Chicago Cubs system behind Brennen Davis.” References ESPN+ {$} article.
- Jim Callis (MLB.com*): Here are the Cubs’ 2022 Top 30 Prospects. “Since the end of the 2020 season, Chicago has remade its big league roster and its farm system with a series of trades.”
- (AP via WGN9* {$}): Cubs owners denounce racism after backlash over Chelsea bid. “Paul Canoville, Chelsea’s first Black player, tweeted “a big fat anti racism NO to the Ricketts bid.”” Rick Morrissey amplifies.
Cubs birthdays: Jim McCauley, Jamie Arnold, Chad Gaudin, Starlin Castro.
