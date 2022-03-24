 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ vive la difference-makers?

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one #STRO’s a party.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Seiya Suzuki is supposed to start Friday against the Rockies and Kris Bryant. Willson Contreras still hasn’t been extended. Still no news about Frank Schwindel’s injury. The Ricketts family is facing serious pushback in their Chelsea bid.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments.

Cubs birthdays: Jim McCauley, Jamie Arnold, Chad Gaudin, Starlin Castro.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. Please feel free to discuss with civility. Site rules are site rules.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...