Cubs vs. Rockies at Mesa preview, Friday 3/25, 3:05 CT

A few notes for today:

Some updates from the clubhouse:



• Ian Happ (right elbow) is hopeful to start playing OF in spring games next week

• Wade Miley has live BP slated for Sunday (evaluated after for possible game readiness)

• OF Harold Ramirez has arrived, following visa issues — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 25, 2022

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Frazier LF, Suzuki RF, Happ DH, Contreras C, Heyward CF, Villar 3B, Madrigal 2B, Hoerner SS, Rivas 1B

It’s the Cubs debut for Seiya Suzuki today, and also the first Cubs appearance for Jonathan Villar.

Drew Smyly will make his Cubs debut tomorrow against the Padres.

Rockies lineup:

Blackmon RF, Rodgers 2B, McMahon 3B, Cron 1B, Joe LF, Daza CF, Montero DH, Serven C, Tovar SS

Sorry — no Kris Bryant for the Rockies today.

Alec Mills will start for the Cubs today. Cubs relievers today: Stephen Gonsalves, Ben Leeper, Ethan Roberts and Eric Yardley.

German Márquez will start for the Rockies.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There will also be an audio broadcast with the Rockies announcers, which can be heard over the air in the Denver metro area on KOA 850.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Rockies site Purple Row. If you do go there to interact with Rockies fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of threads for both games today since they start at the same time.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.