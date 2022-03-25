Baseball history unpacked, March 25

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also add a bit of world history, for perspective’s sake.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Frank Dwyer, Bill Carney, Polly McLarry, Denver Grigsby, Dutch Leonard**, Jim Ellis, Jeff Kunkel. Also notable: Tom Glavine HOF.

**pictured

Today in world history:

31 - First Easter, according to calendar-maker Dionysius Exiguus.

- First Easter, according to calendar-maker Dionysius Exiguus. 421 - City of Venice founded.

- City of Venice founded. 708 - Constantine begins his reign as Catholic Pope.

- Constantine begins his reign as Catholic Pope. 1306 - Robert the Bruce crowned Robert I, King of Scots, having killed his rival John Comyn, Lord of Badenoch.

- Robert the Bruce crowned Robert I, King of Scots, having killed his rival John Comyn, Lord of Badenoch. 1634 - Under charter granted to Lord Baltimore and led by his brother Leonard Calvert first settlers found Catholic colony of Maryland.

- Under charter granted to Lord Baltimore and led by his brother Leonard Calvert first settlers found Catholic colony of Maryland. 1655 - Christiaan Huygens discovers Titan (Saturn’s largest satellite).

- Christiaan Huygens discovers Titan (Saturn’s largest satellite). 1669 - Mount Etna in Sicily erupts, destroying Nicolosi, killing 20,000.

- Mount Etna in Sicily erupts, destroying Nicolosi, killing 20,000. 1882 - 1st demonstration of pancake making, held at a department store in NYC.

- 1st demonstration of pancake making, held at a department store in NYC. 1954 - RCA manufactures 1st color TV set (12½” screen at $1,000).

- RCA manufactures 1st color TV set (12½” screen at $1,000). 1970 - Concorde makes its 1st supersonic flight (700 MPH/1,127 KPH).

- Concorde makes its 1st supersonic flight (700 MPH/1,127 KPH). 1982 - Wayne Gretzky becomes first NHL player to score 200 points in a season.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!