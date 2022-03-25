 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: A perfectly ordinary day

Andrew Miller retired. Carlos Correa had his press conference. The story behind Trevor Story. And other news from around baseball.

By Josh Timmers
Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

There was a lot of little news stories over the past two days but there were no major stories that commanded the attention of the baseball media. Honestly, that’s a really good thing for baseball. We could all use a little boring right now.

And tomorrow is a better day than today, Buster.

