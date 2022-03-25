Cubs send 11 players to Minor League camp; Tommy Nance designated for assignment

The Chicago Cubs reduced their Spring Training roster from 55 to 44 today by sending eleven players to Minor League Camp, including Cubs’ top prospect Brennen Davis. Additionally, they activated right-handed pitcher Tommy Nance off of the COVID-related injury list and designated him for assignment.

Four players currently on the 40-man roster were reassigned to minor league rosters: right-handed pitcher Corey Abbott and outfielder Greg Deichmann were optioned to Triple-A Iowa and left-handed pitcher Brailyn Marquez and right-handed pitcher Anderson Espinoza were optioned to Double-A Tennessee.

In addition to outfielder Davis, the other ten players reassigned to Minor League Camp were right-handed pitcher Ben Leeper, left-handed pitchers Conner Menez and Locke St. John and infielders Dixon Machado, Chase Strumpf and Andy Weber.

None of these players were expected to make the Opening Day roster.

Davis went 1 for 6 with a home run and two walks before being sent down.

Nance got his first chance to pitch in the majors last season at the age of 30. He made seven appearances, including one start, and went 1-1 with a 7.22 ERA.

The Cubs spring roster of 44 players now consists of 24 pitchers (including eight non-roster invitees), five catchers (two non-roster invitees), eight infielders (one non-roster invitee) and seven outfielders.