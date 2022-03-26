Cubs vs. Padres at Peoria preview, Saturday 3/26, 3:10 CT

A bit of news:

Andrelton Simmons is dealing with right shoulder soreness, Ross said. Simmons’ progress has been slowed since he reported to camp. #Cubs — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 26, 2022

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Frazier LF, Hoerner SS, Wisdom 1B, Gomes C, Rivas DH, Hermosillo RF, Ortega CF, Vargas 2B, Morel 3B

Padres lineup:

Abrams SS, Profar LF, Machado 3B, Voit DH, Hosmer 1B, Caratini C, Mazara RF, Rosario 2B, Azocar CF

Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs today, making his Cubs debut. Cubs relievers scheduled today: Scott Effross, Michael Rucker, Cayne Ueckert and Rowan Wick.

Ryan Weathers will start for the Padres. Padres relievers: Dinelson Lamet, Craig Stammen, Emilio Pagan, Tim Hill, Ian Krol and Kevin Kopps.

