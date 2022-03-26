Cub Tracks’ Seiya sooner or later

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
March 25, 2022
Let’s just say that Alec Mills didn’t distinguish himself. He’ll probably get another opportunity to extinguish his rotation prospects, though. Eric Yardley was only a cosmetic change as the Rockies seemed to be in a mood to mash. They treated Stephen Gonsalves roughly, too. But then there has to be a reason why he’s only seen a cup of tepid coffee in nine years despite being a southpaw. A number in the 70s is generally an indication of player value.
I keep hoping one day Jason Heyward will be on another team.
C. J. Cron with the triple double, thanks J. D. Ah well. It’s only Spring Training. Al has details in his recap. Here, we cover the coverage like a blanket in the rain.
As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments.
All three of the final bids for Chelsea involve an MLB owner. Yep, must be terrible and unprofitable to be one.— Will Carroll (@injuryexpert) March 25, 2022
- Matt Martell (Sports Illustrated* {$}): The Cubs are better than you think. “This lineup could either be one of the more productive ones in the NL or one of the worst.”
- Bernie Lincicome (Daily Herald* {$}): The Cubs new slogan is ‘It’s Different here.’ Here are some more honest options. “What’s In Your Wallet?”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Predicting the Cubs’ Opening Day roster. “... here is an early educated guess as to who will be on the roster when camp breaks.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): David Ross planning to use extra roster spots for pitchers. “... it still feels like the Cubs have a lot of work to do in order to figure out who’s breaking camp as part of the active roster.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How the Chicago Cubs could build their opening-day pitching staff, from starters to the back end of the bullpen. “... ideally it will feature plenty of options who can go multiple innings.”
- Braulio Perez (Fansided*): Marcus Stroman gives Cubs another reason to extend Willson Contreras. “Stroman is a big fan of Contreras and he said that he’s been blown away by Contreras’s leadership.” Jake Misener has more Contreras coverage. Patrick Mooney expounds {$}.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Wade Miley ‘excited’ to land with Cubs after Reds release. “It’s a great group of guys,” Miley said of the Cubs. “I’m excited to join this team and see where we can go.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Jonathan Villar is in Cubs Camp, and his extreme versatility will provide considerable value. “The Chicago Cubs really didn’t sign Jonathan Villar to be some specific guy.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Feeling settled and wanted, Kris Bryant explains his one do-over with the Cubs and what led him to the Rockies. “The guy wants to win, and it’s apparent to me that he’s willing to invest in the team.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): More Seiya Suzuki analysis and projections (It is very hard not to be excited). “... what is his potential?” Tony Andracki has a story.
- (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs make camp cuts, top prospect Brennen Davis made ‘really good impression’. “... hopefully we see him really soon,” said manager Ross. Tim Stebbins has thoughts.
- Jim Callis (MLB.com*): Cubs’ talented teenagers poised to keep improving. “They’re going to need time to get to Wrigley Field but should be worth the wait.” Tim Stebbins adds on.
James Triantos is going to keep raking for the @Cubs too. https://t.co/fNtjB7Bjw5 https://t.co/pdLHZwY8C7— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) March 25, 2022
March 25, 2022
- Thomas Erbe (Cubbies Crib*): Skyrocketing franchise value is a punch in the face to fans. “... there is no reason why the Cubs could not go out and do more when the list of needs is so long.”
Cubs birthdays: Jack McCarthy, Jimmy Lavender, Brad Hogg, Joe Klugmann, Jose Vizcaino, Jason Maxwell, Jason Dubois, Hernan Perez, Rob Zastryzny.
Food for Thought:
Scientists Create Flexible Ice That Can Bend Like a Wire https://t.co/DMnq5a9kpT— Futurism (@futurism) March 25, 2022
Key Brain Region In Babies That Develop Autism Is Unusually Largehttps://t.co/JMAx2mKnQM pic.twitter.com/frJrM9FA5d— IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 25, 2022
Okay, that's relatable. https://t.co/qfFlizgfAw— Futurism (@futurism) March 25, 2022
Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked yo in this series of articles. Please feel free to discuss with civility — remember the guidelines. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...