Cub Tracks’ Seiya sooner or later

Let’s just say that Alec Mills didn’t distinguish himself. He’ll probably get another opportunity to extinguish his rotation prospects, though. Eric Yardley was only a cosmetic change as the Rockies seemed to be in a mood to mash. They treated Stephen Gonsalves roughly, too. But then there has to be a reason why he’s only seen a cup of tepid coffee in nine years despite being a southpaw. A number in the 70s is generally an indication of player value.

I keep hoping one day Jason Heyward will be on another team.

C. J. Cron with the triple double, thanks J. D. Ah well. It’s only Spring Training. Al has details in his recap. Here, we cover the coverage like a blanket in the rain.

All three of the final bids for Chelsea involve an MLB owner. Yep, must be terrible and unprofitable to be one. — Will Carroll (@injuryexpert) March 25, 2022

James Triantos is going to keep raking for the @Cubs too. https://t.co/fNtjB7Bjw5 https://t.co/pdLHZwY8C7 — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) March 25, 2022

Thomas Erbe (Cubbies Crib*): Skyrocketing franchise value is a punch in the face to fans. “... there is no reason why the Cubs could not go out and do more when the list of needs is so long.”

Cubs birthdays: Jack McCarthy, Jimmy Lavender, Brad Hogg, Joe Klugmann, Jose Vizcaino, Jason Maxwell, Jason Dubois, Hernan Perez, Rob Zastryzny.

Scientists Create Flexible Ice That Can Bend Like a Wire https://t.co/DMnq5a9kpT — Futurism (@futurism) March 25, 2022

Key Brain Region In Babies That Develop Autism Is Unusually Largehttps://t.co/JMAx2mKnQM pic.twitter.com/frJrM9FA5d — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 25, 2022

