 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ Seiya sooner or later

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one strikes out on its own.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

SPORTS-BBN-CUBS-SUZUKI-2-TB Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Let’s just say that Alec Mills didn’t distinguish himself. He’ll probably get another opportunity to extinguish his rotation prospects, though. Eric Yardley was only a cosmetic change as the Rockies seemed to be in a mood to mash. They treated Stephen Gonsalves roughly, too. But then there has to be a reason why he’s only seen a cup of tepid coffee in nine years despite being a southpaw. A number in the 70s is generally an indication of player value.

I keep hoping one day Jason Heyward will be on another team.

New Zealand Wildlife Photo by Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto via Getty Images

C. J. Cron with the triple double, thanks J. D. Ah well. It’s only Spring Training. Al has details in his recap. Here, we cover the coverage like a blanket in the rain.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments.

Cubs birthdays: Jack McCarthy, Jimmy Lavender, Brad Hogg, Joe Klugmann, Jose Vizcaino, Jason Maxwell, Jason Dubois, Hernan Perez, Rob Zastryzny.

Food for Thought:

Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked yo in this series of articles. Please feel free to discuss with civility — remember the guidelines. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...