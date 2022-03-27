Cubs vs. Royals at Mesa preview, Sunday 3/27, 3:05 CT

An update on David Robertson:

Cubs pitcher David Robertson has been away from camp for the birth of his third child, Everett.



Expected back Monday and throw live BP session Tuesday. — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) March 27, 2022

Congratulations to the Robertson family!

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Ortega DH, Suzuki RF, Schwindel 1B, Contreras C, Happ LF, Heyward CF, Villar SS, Wisdom 3B, Madrigal 2B

Frank Schwindel returns after missing a week. This lineup vaguely resembles something we could see on Opening Day.

Royals lineup:

Isbel LF, Taylor CF, O’Hearn RF, Rivera 3B, Pratto 1B, Pasquantino DH, Gallagher C, Dungan 2B, Garcia SS

Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs today. Cubs relievers today: Jesse Chavez, Robert Gsellman (spring debut), Chris Martin and Daniel Norris (spring debut).

Angel Zerpa will start for the Royals. Other Royals pitchers listed: Jonathan Heasley, Scott Barlow, and Jake Brentz.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There will also be a radio broadcast on 670 The Score.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

