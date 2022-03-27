Cub Tracks’ tweet home Chicago

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Early worm gets the bird. — Vincent Van Go

"It's a big year for me. I feel like every year I've gone into it thinking this is the biggest year of my career, but I feel like this really is the biggest year for me."



My full conversation with @clintfrazier during yesterday's game: @WatchMarquee @Cubs pic.twitter.com/2Pd6RmTQI8 — Elise Menaker (@EliseMenaker) March 26, 2022

With so much talent in the #Cubs farm system now, it's easy for some guys to fall thru the cracks. But don't sleep on @ColeRoederer. The arm is coming back even stronger after TJS and the swing is as pretty as ever! Don't bet against him! #ST2K22 #Revengeszn2022 pic.twitter.com/WT2HGJUdoC — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) March 26, 2022

Pete Crow-Armstrong has come up a few times in conversations about guys that have jumped out in camp this year. More advanced than his age suggests, and checking boxes off the developmental to-do list quicker than expected. Here’s some of what I’ve seen from him in my week here. pic.twitter.com/MssDzOcAmV — Cubs Prospects - Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) March 26, 2022

Meanwhile, at Sloan, Brennen hits a bomb.@WatchMarquee pic.twitter.com/mYUhu8r7mc — Cubs Prospects - Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) March 26, 2022

An update on where the Cubs pitching staff stands 11 days away from Opening Day (complete with a Ron Burgandy lede):https://t.co/y8gPMwuD9z — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) March 26, 2022

Cubs birthdays: George Magoon, Johnny Gill, Walter Stephenson, Newt Kimball, Wes Covington, Lynn McGlothen, Dick Ruthven, Drew Hall, Jaime Navarro, Junior Lake. Also notable: Miller Huggins HOF.

