Cub Tracks’ tweet home Chicago

Early worm gets the bird. — Vincent Van Go
"It's a big year for me. I feel like every year I've gone into it thinking this is the biggest year of my career, but I feel like this really is the biggest year for me."— Elise Menaker (@EliseMenaker) March 26, 2022
My full conversation with @clintfrazier during yesterday's game: @WatchMarquee @Cubs pic.twitter.com/2Pd6RmTQI8
With so much talent in the #Cubs farm system now, it's easy for some guys to fall thru the cracks. But don't sleep on @ColeRoederer. The arm is coming back even stronger after TJS and the swing is as pretty as ever! Don't bet against him! #ST2K22 #Revengeszn2022 pic.twitter.com/WT2HGJUdoC— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) March 26, 2022
Pete Crow-Armstrong has come up a few times in conversations about guys that have jumped out in camp this year. More advanced than his age suggests, and checking boxes off the developmental to-do list quicker than expected. Here’s some of what I’ve seen from him in my week here. pic.twitter.com/MssDzOcAmV— Cubs Prospects - Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) March 26, 2022
Meanwhile, at Sloan, Brennen hits a bomb.@WatchMarquee pic.twitter.com/mYUhu8r7mc— Cubs Prospects - Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) March 26, 2022
Use your head.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 26, 2022
But not like that. @mhermosillo10 pic.twitter.com/a5kzrzCV9K
Yan. Gone. @Yan_AGomes pic.twitter.com/1zaoy2nAU7— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 26, 2022
An update on where the Cubs pitching staff stands 11 days away from Opening Day (complete with a Ron Burgandy lede):https://t.co/y8gPMwuD9z— Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) March 26, 2022
- Matt Snyder (CBS Sports*): Cubs 2022 season preview: Projected lineup, rotation and five things to know as Chicago looks to form new core. “The Cubs are looking to turn things around on the fly. How successful can they be in 2022?”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Seiya gets feet wet, staves off beer shower. “I had that adrenaline rush when I saw my name on that billboard,” Suzuki said via his interpreter, Toy Matsushita. “But, if I keep on striking out like today, someone’s going to throw some beer at me someday.” Patrick Mooney continues the narrative {$}. Meghan Montemurro has thoughts. Scot Gregor writes it up.
- Dan O’Keefe (Cubbies Crib*): Looking back at the last 10 years of Cubs spring training standouts. “... every year, there’s one Cub who plays out of his mind and makes us excited for the future.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis to open season in minors. “Davis is the Cubs’ consensus top prospect and the No. 15 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.”
- Keith Law (The Athletic {$}): Dodgers’ Maddux Bruns looks electric, plus a name to remember – Scouting the Cactus League’s back fields. “Cristian Hernández, whom the Cubs signed for $3 million in January 2021, played in the Low-A game.”
- Mark Kleinman (Sky News*): Chicago Cubs owners draft in bankers to help salvage Chelsea takeover dream. “The consortium comprising the Ricketts family and hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin are in talks to hire Lazard to advise them on their offer for the Blues.”
Cubs birthdays: George Magoon, Johnny Gill, Walter Stephenson, Newt Kimball, Wes Covington, Lynn McGlothen, Dick Ruthven, Drew Hall, Jaime Navarro, Junior Lake. Also notable: Miller Huggins HOF.
