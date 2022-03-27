SB Nation Reacts: The 2022 lockout free agent frenzy

The latest SB Nation Reacts survey asked two questions of readers:

Which free agent signing will make the biggest difference?

Which remaining free agent would you most like to sign?

Here are the results.

I’m going to differ with the winner of this poll for one reason: The Dodgers were a 106-win team in 2021. They led the National League in runs scored (830) without Freddie Freeman. As great a player as Freeman is, how much different can 2022 be with him? If the Dodgers don’t win 106 games again, is he or the signing a failure?

I voted for Carlos Correa, because clearly he can have much more of an impact on a Twins team that won 73 games and finished last in the AL Central in 2021. While Correa alone isn’t going to make up the 20 games the Twins finished out of first place, he will likely put the Twins back into the postseason conversation, especially with each league expanded from five to six playoff teams.

I was glad to see Seiya Suzuki at least mentioned here. His numbers likely won’t be what they were in Japan — no NPB position player has done that. But even if they drop (say) 10 percent, that’s a major bat the Cubs have added.

Now, about the FA still unsigned:

There aren’t too many big-name free agents remaining, and Michael Conforto is clearly the biggest name. After six solid big-league seasons, including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Conforto had the misfortune of having the worst year of his career heading into free agency: .232/.344/.384 with 14 home runs in 125 games. He missed considerable time with a hamstring injury.

His defense has never been great and with the universal DH, there are twice as many teams that could use his bat. There were some suggestions earlier in the offseason that the Cubs should sign him, but with Suzuki and Clint Frazier already signed, there wouldn’t seem to be any room for Conforto.

We’re 11 days to Opening Day. Will Conforto be signed by then?