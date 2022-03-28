Cubs vs. Reds at Goodyear preview, Monday 3/28, 8:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Frazier LF, Heyward CF, Villar 3B, Gomes C, Hoerner SS, Rivas 1B, Hermosillo RF, Vargas 2B, Canario DH

Reds lineup:

India 2B, Naquin RF, Moustakas 3B, Farmer SS, Fraley CF, Aquino DH, Schrock 1B, Garcia C, Akiyama LF

Marcus Stroman will start for the Cubs. Cubs relievers: Adrian Sampson, Stephen Gonsalves, Jonathan Holder, Ethan Roberts and Eric Yardley.

Tyler Mahle will start for the Reds. Other Reds pitchers for this game: Tony Santillan, Joel Kuhnel, Daniel Duarte, Alexis Diaz and Dauri Moreta.

Also of interest (time listed is ET):

Umpires for #Cubs (5-4) at #Reds (5-3):

Mike Muchlinski, Dan Bellino, Adam Hamari, Erich Bacchus (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 9:05 pm

Venue: Goodyear Ballpark — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) March 28, 2022

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. The game will be carried on MLB Network outside the Cubs market territory. There’s also an audio broadcast with the Reds radio announcers. In the Cincinnati area you can hear it over the air at WLW 700.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

