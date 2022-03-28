Outside The Confines: And the Oscar goes to...

Last night was the World Series for movies, the biggest night in Hollywood, with the Oscars being presented in Los Angeles. While I must admit I thought this year’s crop of nominees was a bit underwhelming, there’s something very enticing about the spectacle of a big event like that. Lights, cameras, fancy dresses, and speeches that take themselves a bit too seriously. Of course, the event itself made headlines for non-movie reasons, but we won’t be getting into that here.

Even with the Oscars on, sportswriters never sleep, so here’s a rundown of some of the best baseball content from over the weekend, including at least one Oscar-themed baseball story (even though there were sadly no baseball stories nominated for Oscars this year).

Michael Chavis has time for an entire detailed story while patrolling first base with a mic on.

Michael Chavis cracks me tf up his mic’d up when he was on the Sox we’re always the best#RedSox #DirtyWater



pic.twitter.com/JcjUf31xdZ — Jake “Iggy” Ignaszewski (@JakeIggy) March 26, 2022

MLB’s memo on the renewed sticky-stuff crackdown states that in effort to be “less invasive,” the umpire’s focus will be more on pitchers' hands and fingers.



If they’re caught wiping their hands before inspection, they could be subject to ejection. — David Lennon (@DPLennon) March 26, 2022

Devastated we are no longer in the sort of movie-making environment where this could inspire a dark comedy about a front office who discovers a player gets a hit whenever unfortunate news is read on air and has to go to great lengths to find new material for him https://t.co/QWRzW58WTR — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) March 27, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.