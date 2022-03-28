 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: And the Oscar goes to...

Sadly, no baseball films were in the mix for awards this weekend

By Ashley MacLennan
Last night was the World Series for movies, the biggest night in Hollywood, with the Oscars being presented in Los Angeles. While I must admit I thought this year’s crop of nominees was a bit underwhelming, there’s something very enticing about the spectacle of a big event like that. Lights, cameras, fancy dresses, and speeches that take themselves a bit too seriously. Of course, the event itself made headlines for non-movie reasons, but we won’t be getting into that here.

Even with the Oscars on, sportswriters never sleep, so here’s a rundown of some of the best baseball content from over the weekend, including at least one Oscar-themed baseball story (even though there were sadly no baseball stories nominated for Oscars this year).

  • Michael Chavis has time for an entire detailed story while patrolling first base with a mic on.

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

