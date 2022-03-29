Cubs vs. Diamondbacks at Mesa preview, Tuesday 3/29, 3:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Madrigal 2B, Suzuki RF, Contreras C, Schwindel 1B, Happ LF, Wisdom 3B, Ortega CF, Rivas DH, Vargas SS

Diamondbacks lineup:

Marte 2B, Smith RF, Hummel LF, Beer 1B, Davidson 3B, McCarthy DH, Thomas CF, Perdomo SS, Herrera C

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs. Cubs scheduled relievers today: Mark Leiter Jr., Eric Yardley and Cayne Ueckert.

Zach Davies will start for the D-backs. Remember him? Other D-Backs pitchers today: Dan Straily, Noé Ramirez and Oliver Pérez.

Davies and Steele pitched in the same Cubs game three times in 2021. In those three games, Davies posted a 5.02 ERA (eight ER in 14⅓ innings) and Steele threw 2⅓ innings without allowing a run.

Also of note:

Umpires for #Dbacks (5-6) at #Cubs (6-4):

Rob Drake, Adrian Johnson, Scott Barry, Chad Whitson (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 4:05 pm

Venue: Sloan Park — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) March 29, 2022

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

