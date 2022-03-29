 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ textual healing?

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one supplies its own subtext.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: MAR 26 Spring Training - Cubs at Padres Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

The Cubs played Monday night. The events described herein took place prior to that contest taking place. Al will have details in his recap.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

Cubs birthdays: Bill Harbridge, Karl Pagel, Domingo Ramos.

Food for Thought:

Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Please feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...