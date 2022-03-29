Cub Tracks’ textual healing?

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
The Cubs played Monday night. The events described herein took place prior to that contest taking place. Al will have details in his recap.
We've got a major leaguer on our team!— SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) March 28, 2022
Ex-Cub Bobby Scales has joined us as our VP of Baseball
Bobby has previously worked in the front office of the Angels & Pirates. We're excited he's with us now!
Learn more about him in this Q&A@bobby_scales https://t.co/vQQplKAQWO
'I want to be heard': Starting anew with Cubs, Marcus Stroman refuses to back down https://t.co/XlpbZnT3DR— VCSSports (@VCStarSports) March 28, 2022
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs Opening Day 2022: Roster projection with 10 days to go. “Here’s a look into the crystal ball.” Fangraphs’ depth chart.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs putting pieces in place for rotation ‘puzzle’. “This spring, things are complicated.” Patrick Mooney says it depends on Hendricks and Stroman {$}.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): On bobblehead snubs, Oscar slaps and reaping what you so. “Talk about free Willy.”
- Sean Holland (Cubs Insider*): Alfonso Rivas would bring much-needed balance to Cubs roster. “He has a career .393 on-base percentage and a K-rate of 20% (MiLB average is around 25%) to go with a walk percentage of 13% (MiLB average 9%).”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs Nico Hoerner, Dixon Machado career paths altered by quad injury. “That was crazy,” Machado said.
- Vincent Parise (Da Windy City*): This Cubs player is looking to prove everyone wrong in 2022. “It is going to be a big year for Patrick Wisdom as he tries to lift this team while also showing that he is just a late bloomer that deserves to be in the MLB for a long time.” Jordan Bastian has words of Wisdom.
- Logan Whaley (Cubbies Crib*): Seiya Suzuki already proving he’s the perfect fit. “Suzuki has quickly fit in with the Cubs and the fan base.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Is this the end of the road for Jason Heyward? “Right now, there’s a very real chance Chicago could simply eat the contract and cut ties with Heyward...”
- Greg Huss (Cubs Insider*): Cubs Insider’s Annual Prospect List: Top 20 Bats. “... the top seven players on this list could be featured on league-wide top 100 lists as soon as midseason.”
- Todd Johnson (Cubs Insider*): 2022 Cubs Affiliate Preview – Myrtle Beach’s talent level borders on obscene. “... some of these players might not be there for too long.”
Cubs birthdays: Bill Harbridge, Karl Pagel, Domingo Ramos.
