Cub Tracks’ textual healing?

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

The Cubs played Monday night. The events described herein took place prior to that contest taking place. Al will have details in his recap.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments section.

We've got a major leaguer on our team!



Ex-Cub Bobby Scales has joined us as our VP of Baseball



Bobby has previously worked in the front office of the Angels & Pirates. We're excited he's with us now!



Learn more about him in this Q&A@bobby_scales https://t.co/vQQplKAQWO — SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) March 28, 2022

'I want to be heard': Starting anew with Cubs, Marcus Stroman refuses to back down https://t.co/XlpbZnT3DR — VCSSports (@VCStarSports) March 28, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Bill Harbridge, Karl Pagel, Domingo Ramos.

Food for Thought:

Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Please feel free to discuss in a civil fashion. If you have any question as to what kind of discourse is allowed, here are the site guidelines. Thanks for reading!