Cub Tracks’ big empty

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Rob Hates Baseball. That’s what the bumper sticker says. Really, it seems like Rob is indifferent to baseball, and loves the law. But that’s hard to put on a sticker. So, I opt for the tvtropes version.

Preach! Rob hates baseball! #robhatesbaseball — Rob Hates Baseball (@RobHatesBall) March 2, 2022

Most players really aren’t millionaires, you know. Owners are all billionaires, and have all the advantages, according to most ‘authorities.’ And so favoring one side or the other splits along political lines, which we shan’t get into here. If you’re pro-union, the players have your favor. If you’re not, they don’t. This probably isn’t news... which is, as usual, below.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments.

Cubs Fans, Major League Baseball has yet to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA). Since it is important to have four weeks of Spring Training for players to safely prepare for the season, Opening Day of the 2022 MLB season, previously scheduled for March 31, is being delayed. The first two series have been removed from the schedule. Additionally, MLB has notified all clubs that Spring Training would not begin sooner than March 12. MLB is committed to finding common ground with the MLBPA to reach an agreement that avoids further harm to the 2022 season and strengthens and grows the game we all love. We will continue to provide you with updates as developments occur. In the meantime, please visit www.mlb.com/update. Thank you for your continued patience and support. Sincerely, The Chicago Cubs

I spoke with Jared Walsh last night about CBA negotiations and MLB canceling games. He's the Angels union rep.



Here's a full Q&A on his thoughts & why he believes players are willing to be patient.



Story: https://t.co/lU8Ghz2dyI pic.twitter.com/iOyuk5pJA7 — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) March 2, 2022

“We’re prepared. We’ve seen this coming in a sense. It’s unfortunate, but this isn’t new to us. This is not shocking."



Andrew Miller spoke to reporters on Tuesday night and said that players are prepared and united to miss games. https://t.co/L78tGbDuq5 — Audacy Sports (@AudacySports) March 2, 2022

#Cubs' Jason Heyward: MLB always wanted to delay start of regular season as owners view games in April as 'debt' https://t.co/L3CFLpylwY pic.twitter.com/hMZYx3wE5L — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) March 2, 2022

Great to see Yohendrick Pinango playing without any restrictions. During the off-season, he had an IG story wearing a brace so there was some concern, but he's a full participant in ST! #CubsProspects #ST2022 #baseball #MiLB pic.twitter.com/EWZGG26XxT — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) March 2, 2022

Owen Caissie makes his power look easy.



He crushed balls during this round of BP with the #Cubs using two machines, one in front of the mound and another at the back of it: pic.twitter.com/zocWbvHpJY — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 1, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Art Bues, Joe Jaeger. Also notable: John Ward HOF, Willie Keeler HOF.

Food for Thought:

Mathematician: Here’s Why the Simulation Theory Is Stupid https://t.co/WY9aSpmm7X — Futurism (@futurism) March 2, 2022

A Rocket Is Going To Crash Into The Moon – The Accidental Experiment Will Shed Light On The Physics Of Impacts In Spacehttps://t.co/DIQgtxtFMW pic.twitter.com/a3KereKN8J — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 2, 2022

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.