Cubs vs. Mariners at Mesa preview, Wednesday 3/30, 3:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Madrigal 2B, Suzuki RF, Schwindel 1B, Contreras C, Villar 3B, Heyward RF, Happ DH, Frazier LF, Hoerner SS

This is the first time Seiya Suzuki will play in back-to-back games for the Cubs.

Mariners lineup:

Rodriguez CF, France 1B, Winker DH, Haniger RF, Suarez 3B, Kelenic LF, Moore SS, Raleigh C, Caballero 2B

Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs. Cubs relievers: Mychal Givens (spring debut), Jesse Chavez, Robert Gsellman and Michael Rucker.

Marco Gonzales will start for the Mariners. Mariners relievers: Ryan Buchter, Wyatt Mills, Anthony Misiewicz and Paul Sewald.

Also of note for this game:

Umpires for #Mariners (5-4) at #Cubs (7-4):

Doug Eddings, Bill Miller, Cory Blaser, Jordan Baker (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 4:05 pm

Venue: Sloan Park — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) March 30, 2022

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It will be carried on MLB Network outside the Cubs market territory. There will also be a radio broadcast on 670 The Score.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Mariners site Lookout Landing. If you do go there to interact with Mariners fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of threads for both games today since they start at the same time.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.