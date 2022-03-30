Baseball history unpacked, March 30

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also add a bit of world history, for perspective’s sake.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Tom Burns, George Van Haltren, Herman Bronkie, Ed Sicking, Ripper Collins, Jake Marisnick.

Today in world history:

240 BC - First recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

- First recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet. 988 - Boudouin IV with the Beard becomes earl of Flanders (some say ‘count of Flanders’).

- Boudouin IV with the Beard becomes earl of Flanders (some say ‘count of Flanders’). 1282 - The people of Sicily rebel against the Angevin king Charles I, in what becomes known as the Sicilian Vespers.

- The people of Sicily rebel against the Angevin king Charles I, in what becomes known as the Sicilian Vespers. 1778 - Playwright Voltaire crowned with laurel wreath.

- Playwright Voltaire crowned with laurel wreath. 1858 - Pencil with attached eraser patented (Hyman L Lipman of Philadelphia).

- Pencil with attached eraser patented (Hyman L Lipman of Philadelphia). 1867 - Alaska Purchase: US buys Alaska from Russia for $7,200,000 ($109 million in 2018), roughly 2 cents an acre.

- Alaska Purchase: US buys Alaska from Russia for $7,200,000 ($109 million in 2018), roughly 2 cents an acre. 1870 - 15th Amendment to the US constitution is adopted, guarantees right to vote regardless of race.

- 15th Amendment to the US constitution is adopted, guarantees right to vote regardless of race. 1950 - Bell Telephone Laboratories announces invention of the phototransistor in Murray Hill, New Jersey.

- Bell Telephone Laboratories announces invention of the phototransistor in Murray Hill, New Jersey. 1981 - US President Ronald Reagan is shot and wounded in an assassination attempt by John Hinckley, three others are also wounded.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac.

