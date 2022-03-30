 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Mariners, Wednesday 3/30, 3:05 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Go get ‘em, Drew.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Mariners Wednesday 3/30 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...