Cub Tracks’ offday edition

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

The Cubs played Wednesday afternoon. Al has details in his recap. The Cubs look to be in mid-season form most of the time, everybody in the best shape of their lives and living their absolute best life.

I am also in the best shape of my life: round. Anyway it was a good enough game featuring decent pitching from all of the Cubs’ arms and Seiya Suzuki’s first hit, first home run:

Clint Frazier had fun with the long ball, too.

That team looked pretty much northbound.

Source: The Chicago Cubs sign C Yoanis Aleksandrov (17), pending the physical. He is the first Bulgarian-born player to agree with an MLB team. He is in the Cubs complex in Arizona right now. Bonus deal: $85,000. pic.twitter.com/yfbHs0cq0P — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) March 30, 2022

Great interview of Jason Heyward by @Taylor_McGregor on Marquee. A great leader and teammate #Cubs pic.twitter.com/I5UmZ3l8KV — Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) March 30, 2022

Seiya Suzuki on his HR: “It felt really good to hit it in front of my home fans. They were cheering me on and it felt amazing. When I went back to the dugout, the coaches and teammates welcomed me and they were very, very happy as well. So it felt really good.” #Cubs pic.twitter.com/K8BlO87hWH — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 31, 2022

Brennen Davis, the top prospect in the Cubs system, tells me he will indeed start the 2022 season one step away from the majors in Triple-A with the @IowaCubs. https://t.co/xipg6QuQii — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) March 30, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Big Jeff Pfeffer, John Herrnstein, Gonzalo Marquez. Also notable: Mule Suttles HOF.

Food for Thought:

Wanna feel really, really small?



Zoom in on the distant galaxy ESO 495-21 in this video which explores a spectacularly detailed image captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.



Video credit: ESA/Hubble, NASA pic.twitter.com/mHmsyVWFiD — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 30, 2022

New Horizons images of the planet's surface reveal icy volcanic domes the size of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa. https://t.co/gFLArM8QjA — Popular Science (@PopSci) March 29, 2022

Dolphin Recorded Speaking "Porpoise" For The First Timehttps://t.co/uXbtLoYsf3 pic.twitter.com/57k3pjzLLh — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 29, 2022

