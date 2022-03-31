Cub Tracks’ offday edition

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, featuring material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
The Cubs played Wednesday afternoon. Al has details in his recap. The Cubs look to be in mid-season form most of the time, everybody in the best shape of their lives and living their absolute best life.
I am also in the best shape of my life: round. Anyway it was a good enough game featuring decent pitching from all of the Cubs’ arms and Seiya Suzuki’s first hit, first home run:
Please enjoy @suzuki_seiya_sb's destruction of a baseball. pic.twitter.com/PH2hhhDq2Q— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 30, 2022
Clint Frazier had fun with the long ball, too.
Clint Frazier with the no-doubt HOME RUN!— Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) March 30, 2022
( : @WatchMarquee) @clintfrazier pic.twitter.com/p3dKN9SBQT
That team looked pretty much northbound.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 30, 2022
Final: #Cubs 8, Mariners 5. #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/aNfPJNLuKz
.@Cubs Spring Training is the best. pic.twitter.com/hLR0kj3XLp— Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen) March 29, 2022
Bring. The. Noise. Introducing MLB Home Run Derby X. Who’s in? https://t.co/wo2ID03jMq #HomeRunDerbyX pic.twitter.com/9phYueLWJy— MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2022
Source: The Chicago Cubs sign C Yoanis Aleksandrov (17), pending the physical. He is the first Bulgarian-born player to agree with an MLB team. He is in the Cubs complex in Arizona right now. Bonus deal: $85,000. pic.twitter.com/yfbHs0cq0P— Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) March 30, 2022
Great interview of Jason Heyward by @Taylor_McGregor on Marquee. A great leader and teammate #Cubs pic.twitter.com/I5UmZ3l8KV— Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) March 30, 2022
Seiya Suzuki on his HR: “It felt really good to hit it in front of my home fans. They were cheering me on and it felt amazing. When I went back to the dugout, the coaches and teammates welcomed me and they were very, very happy as well. So it felt really good.” #Cubs pic.twitter.com/K8BlO87hWH— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 31, 2022
Brennen Davis, the top prospect in the Cubs system, tells me he will indeed start the 2022 season one step away from the majors in Triple-A with the @IowaCubs. https://t.co/xipg6QuQii— Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) March 30, 2022
Food for Thought:
